Filet mignon in Nashville

Nashville restaurants
Nashville restaurants that serve filet mignon

Item pic

 

Rock N Roll Sushi

2266 Lebanon Pike, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Filet Mignon Solo$19.40
Served with soup or salad, side of fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
Filet Mignon and Shrimp$25.95
Served with soup or salad, fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
Filet Mignon and Chicken$20.95
Served with soup or salad, fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Consumer pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Southside Grill

6601 Sugar Valley D, Nashville

Avg 5 (1321 reviews)
Takeout
6oz Filet Mignon$28.00
Hereford Beef with smoked gouda mashed potatoes and asparagus
9oz Filet Mignon$36.00
Hereford Beef with smoked gouda mashed potatoes and buttered asparagus
More about Southside Grill
Green Hills Grille image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Green Hills Grille

2002 Richard Jones Rd, Nashville

Avg 4.8 (1748 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
FILET MIGNON SLIDERS$22.50
aged tenderlion, tomato, arugula, cheddar, caramelized onion, bacon, bbq aioli, french fries
FILET MIGNON$38.00
baked potato, sauteed kale & mushrooms
More about Green Hills Grille
Item pic

 

Rock N Roll Sushi

1610 21st Ave South, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Filet Mignon and Chicken$20.95
Served with soup or salad, fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
Filet Mignon and Shrimp$20.95
Served with soup or salad, fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
Filet Mignon Solo$19.40
Served with soup or salad, side of fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
More about Rock N Roll Sushi

