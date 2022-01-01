Filet mignon in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve filet mignon
Rock N Roll Sushi
2266 Lebanon Pike, Nashville
|Filet Mignon Solo
|$19.40
Served with soup or salad, side of fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
|Filet Mignon and Shrimp
|$25.95
Served with soup or salad, fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
|Filet Mignon and Chicken
|$20.95
Served with soup or salad, fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Southside Grill
6601 Sugar Valley D, Nashville
|6oz Filet Mignon
|$28.00
Hereford Beef with smoked gouda mashed potatoes and asparagus
|9oz Filet Mignon
|$36.00
Hereford Beef with smoked gouda mashed potatoes and buttered asparagus
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Green Hills Grille
2002 Richard Jones Rd, Nashville
|FILET MIGNON SLIDERS
|$22.50
aged tenderlion, tomato, arugula, cheddar, caramelized onion, bacon, bbq aioli, french fries
|FILET MIGNON
|$38.00
baked potato, sauteed kale & mushrooms
