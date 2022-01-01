Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish sandwiches in Nashville

Nashville restaurants
Nashville restaurants that serve fish sandwiches

The Hart image

 

The Hart

321 Hart St, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fish Sandwich - Sandwich de Pescado$13.00
More about The Hart
Onyx Foods image

 

Onyx Foods

7135 Centennial Place, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Battered Fried Fish Sandwich$11.99
Grilled Fish Sandwich$11.99
More about Onyx Foods
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Bavarian Bierhaus - Nashville

121 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (2142 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish Sandwich$15.99
Our delicious hand breaded fish fillet on a perfectly baked brioche bun. Served with tartar sauce, cole slaw, lettuce, tomato, onion, and a lemon wedge. Pair with your choice of one side.
More about Bavarian Bierhaus - Nashville

Map

Map

