Fish tacos in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve fish tacos
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville
530 Church Street, Nashville
|Fish Taco
|$3.85
Deep fried battered flounder fillets topped with cabbage, pico de gallo & Oscar's secret sauce
|Chicken burrito Fish taco
|$10.25
Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville
2323 Elliston Place, Nashville
|Fish Taco
|$3.60
Deep fried battered flounder fillets topped with cabbage, pico de gallo & Oscar's secret sauce
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Green Hills Grille
2002 Richard Jones Rd, Nashville
|FISH TACO
|$0.00
fried or grilled white fish, escabeche, tarter, queso fresco, cilantro, onion, flour tortilla
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • BBQ • SALADS • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Corner Pub Downtown
151 5th Ave. N, Nashville
|FISH TACOS
|$14.00
Grilled fish tacos with a citrus slaw, cilantro and lime. Served with chips and salsa
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant - East Nashville
1313 woodland st, Nashville
|TACOS DORADOS FISH
|$11.25
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Tennessee Brew Works - TO GO
809 Ewing Ave, Nashville
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$10.99
State Park Blonde beer batter + miso glaze + cabbage slaw.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Corner Pub Bellevue
8058 TN-100, Nashville
|FISH TACOS
|$11.50
Pancho and Lefty's Cantina - P&L Sylvan Park
4501 Murphy Rd, Nashville
|Grilled Fish Taco
|$5.00
Grilled fish, lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapeño tartar sauce, guacamole, cilantro. Served on a fresh-made flour tortilla.
SMOOTHIES • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Nectar Urban Cantina
206 McGavock Pike, Nashville
|Fish Taco
|$5.00
Open Blue Cobia | Avocado Spread | Vinegar Slaw | Pickled Mango | House Crema | Cilantro