Fish tacos in Nashville

Nashville restaurants
Toast

Nashville restaurants that serve fish tacos

Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville

530 Church Street, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (1003 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish Taco$3.85
Deep fried battered flounder fillets topped with cabbage, pico de gallo & Oscar's secret sauce
Chicken burrito Fish taco$10.25
More about Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville
Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville image

 

Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville

2323 Elliston Place, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish Taco$3.60
Deep fried battered flounder fillets topped with cabbage, pico de gallo & Oscar's secret sauce
More about Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville
The Hart image

 

The Hart

321 Hart St, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fish Tacos$13.00
More about The Hart
Green Hills Grille image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Green Hills Grille

2002 Richard Jones Rd, Nashville

Avg 4.8 (1748 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
FISH TACO$0.00
fried or grilled white fish, escabeche, tarter, queso fresco, cilantro, onion, flour tortilla
More about Green Hills Grille
Corner Pub Downtown image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • BBQ • SALADS • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Corner Pub Downtown

151 5th Ave. N, Nashville

Avg 4.4 (692 reviews)
Takeout
FISH TACOS$14.00
Grilled fish tacos with a citrus slaw, cilantro and lime. Served with chips and salsa
More about Corner Pub Downtown
Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant - East Nashville

1313 woodland st, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (188 reviews)
Takeout
TACOS DORADOS FISH$11.25
More about Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant - East Nashville
Baja Fish Tacos image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Tennessee Brew Works - TO GO

809 Ewing Ave, Nashville

Avg 4.7 (660 reviews)
Takeout
Baja Fish Tacos$10.99
State Park Blonde beer batter + miso glaze + cabbage slaw.
More about Tennessee Brew Works - TO GO
Corner Pub Bellevue image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Corner Pub Bellevue

8058 TN-100, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (167 reviews)
Takeout
FISH TACOS$11.50
More about Corner Pub Bellevue
Item pic

 

Pancho and Lefty's Cantina - P&L Sylvan Park

4501 Murphy Rd, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Fish Taco$5.00
Grilled fish, lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapeño tartar sauce, guacamole, cilantro. Served on a fresh-made flour tortilla.
More about Pancho and Lefty's Cantina - P&L Sylvan Park
Fish Taco image

SMOOTHIES • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Nectar Urban Cantina

206 McGavock Pike, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (444 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Taco$5.00
Open Blue Cobia | Avocado Spread | Vinegar Slaw | Pickled Mango | House Crema | Cilantro
More about Nectar Urban Cantina
Item pic

 

Fenwick's 300

2600 8th Avenue South, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (512 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos$13.00
Mahi mahi, pico de gallo, poblano crema, and napa cabbage. Served on flour or corn tortillas
More about Fenwick's 300

