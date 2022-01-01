Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Nashville

Go
Nashville restaurants
Toast

Nashville restaurants that serve french fries

Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville

530 Church Street, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (1003 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Regular French Fries$3.25
More about Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville
Banner pic

STEAKS

The Southern Steak & Oyster

150 3rd Ave S, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (14484 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
French Fries$8.00
More about The Southern Steak & Oyster
Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville image

 

Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville

2323 Elliston Place, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Regular French Fries$2.75
More about Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville
The Eastern Peak image

 

The Eastern Peak

536 Thompson Lane, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
French Fries-$3.50
More about The Eastern Peak
Uncle Bud's Catfish Chicken & Such image

 

Uncle Bud's Catfish Chicken & Such

2719 Old Lebanon Road, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
French Fries$1.95
More about Uncle Bud's Catfish Chicken & Such
Peg Leg Porker image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Peg Leg Porker

903 Gleaves St, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (7772 reviews)
Takeout
French Fries$2.50
More about Peg Leg Porker
Banner pic

 

Coneheads- Nashville

1315 Dickerson Pike, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
French Fries$3.00
More about Coneheads- Nashville
Consumer pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Southside Grill

6601 Sugar Valley D, Nashville

Avg 5 (1321 reviews)
Takeout
French Fries$7.00
More about Southside Grill
The Row Kitchen & Pub image

 

The Row Kitchen & Pub

110 Lyle Ave, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries$4.99
More about The Row Kitchen & Pub
Ruby Sunshine image

SANDWICHES

Ruby Sunshine

1800 21st Avenue South, Nashville

Avg 4.1 (755 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Fries$3.00
More about Ruby Sunshine
Item pic

ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Elliston Place Soda Shop

2105 Elliston Place, Nashville

Avg 3.8 (453 reviews)
Takeout
French Fries Basket$4.99
More about Elliston Place Soda Shop
Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant

1313 woodland st, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (188 reviews)
Takeout
French Fries$2.50
More about Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant
The Fainting Goat Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Fainting Goat Cafe

300 20th Ave N, Nashville

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
French Fries$2.75
More about The Fainting Goat Cafe
Florence pizza & pasta image

 

Florence pizza & pasta

925 Gallatin ave suite 101, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
French Fries Large$4.99
More about Florence pizza & pasta
NashHouse Southern Spoon & Saloon image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

NashHouse Southern Spoon & Saloon

114 8th Ave. S., Nashville

Avg 4.1 (1494 reviews)
Takeout
French Fries$4.99
More about NashHouse Southern Spoon & Saloon
The Eastern Peak image

SUSHI

The Eastern Peak

8121 Sawyer Brown Rd, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (1359 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Fries$3.00
More about The Eastern Peak
Item pic

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Riddim N Spice

2116 Meharry Blvd, Nashville

Avg 4.8 (633 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
French Fries$2.50
More about Riddim N Spice
Brown's Diner image

HAMBURGERS

Brown's Diner

2102 blair blvd, Nashville

Avg 4 (242 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Fries$4.50
Side of Fries
More about Brown's Diner
Cinco De Mayo - White Bridge image

FRENCH FRIES

Cinco De Mayo - White Bridge

358 White Bridge Pike, Nashville

Avg 3.9 (230 reviews)
Takeout
French Fries$3.50
More about Cinco De Mayo - White Bridge

Browse other tasty dishes in Nashville

Green Beans

French Toast

Egg Rolls

Tuna Salad

Avocado Sandwiches

Cobbler

Salmon

Cake

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Nashville to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Donelson

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Lockeland Springs

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

The Gulch

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

12 South

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Green Hills

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Nashville to explore

Franklin

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Hendersonville

Avg 3.8 (14 restaurants)

Gallatin

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Mount Juliet

No reviews yet

Spring Hill

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Hermitage

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (16 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Madisonville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (848 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston