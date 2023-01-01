Fried ice cream in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve fried ice cream
More about Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant - East Nashville
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant - East Nashville
1313 woodland st, Nashville
|Deep Fried Ice Cream
|$3.45
More about Habanero Grill
Habanero Grill
2543 Lebanon Pike, Nashville
|Fried Ice Cream
|$7.00
Fried vanilla ice cream scoop. Topped with whip cream and chocolate glaze
More about Cinco De Mayo -West End - 2032 West End Avenue
Cinco De Mayo -West End - 2032 West End Avenue
2032 West End Avenue, Nashville
|Deep Fried Ice Cream
|$3.45