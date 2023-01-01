Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried ice cream in Nashville

Go
Nashville restaurants
Toast

Nashville restaurants that serve fried ice cream

Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant - East Nashville

1313 woodland st, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (188 reviews)
Takeout
Deep Fried Ice Cream$3.45
More about Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant - East Nashville
Habanero Grill image

 

Habanero Grill

2543 Lebanon Pike, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Ice Cream$7.00
Fried vanilla ice cream scoop. Topped with whip cream and chocolate glaze
More about Habanero Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Cinco De Mayo -West End - 2032 West End Avenue

2032 West End Avenue, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Deep Fried Ice Cream$3.45
More about Cinco De Mayo -West End - 2032 West End Avenue
Cinco De Mayo - White Bridge image

FRENCH FRIES

Cinco de Mayo Whitebridge

358 White Bridge Pike, Nashville

Avg 3.9 (230 reviews)
Takeout
Deep Fried Ice Cream$4.50
More about Cinco de Mayo Whitebridge

Browse other tasty dishes in Nashville

Pork Belly

Mac And Cheese

Fruit Salad

Pretzels

Lasagna

Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Cookies

Tomato Soup

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Nashville to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Donelson

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Lockeland Springs

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

12 South

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

The Gulch

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Green Hills

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Nashville to explore

Franklin

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Gallatin

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Hendersonville

Avg 3.8 (14 restaurants)

Mount Juliet

No reviews yet

Lebanon

Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)

Hermitage

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Spring Hill

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (26 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Madisonville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (86 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (174 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1156 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (219 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (443 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (104 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (82 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston