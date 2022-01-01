Fried pickles in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve fried pickles
Cock Of the Walk - Nashville
2624 Music Valley Drive, Nashville
|Lg. Fried Dill Pickles
|$6.95
Feeds 4-6
Stock & Barrel
901 Gleaves Street, Nashville
|Fried Pickles
|$8.00
House Made Pickles + Buttermilk Ranch
The Row Kitchen & Pub
110 Lyle Ave, Nashville
|Famous Fried Pickles
|$9.99
white BBQ sauce
ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Elliston Place Soda Shop
2105 Elliston Place, Nashville
|Fried Pickles
|$6.49
Not just a novelty! A delicious treat served with Soda Shop Sauce or Ranch Dressing.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Edley's BBQ
2706 12th Ave S, Nashville
|Fried Pickles
|$7.00
Highly addictive Fried Pickle Chips seasoned with Salt, Pepper and Edley’s Signature BBQ Rub. Served with Ranch.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • BBQ • SALADS • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Corner Pub Downtown
151 5th Ave. N, Nashville
|SOUTHERN FRIED PICKLES
|$9.00
Hand battered dill chips golden fried and served with our house made horseradish sauce
Burger joint
5511 Centennial Blvd, Nashville
|Nashville Hot Fried Pickles
|$6.00
With jalapeno ranch Shareable
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Corner Pub Bellevue
8058 TN-100, Nashville
|SOUTHERN FRIED PICKLES
|$7.00
Hand battered dill chips golden fried and served with our house made horseradish sauce
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
NashHouse Southern Spoon & Saloon
114 8th Ave. S., Nashville
|Famous Fried Pickles
|$9.99