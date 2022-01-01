Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried pickles in Nashville

Nashville restaurants
Toast

Nashville restaurants that serve fried pickles

Cock Of the Walk - Nashville image

 

Cock Of the Walk - Nashville

2624 Music Valley Drive, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lg. Fried Dill Pickles$6.95
Feeds 4-6
More about Cock Of the Walk - Nashville
Banner pic

 

Stock & Barrel

901 Gleaves Street, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Pickles$8.00
House Made Pickles + Buttermilk Ranch
More about Stock & Barrel
The Row Kitchen & Pub image

 

The Row Kitchen & Pub

110 Lyle Ave, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Famous Fried Pickles$9.99
white BBQ sauce
More about The Row Kitchen & Pub
Item pic

ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Elliston Place Soda Shop

2105 Elliston Place, Nashville

Avg 3.8 (453 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Pickles$6.49
Not just a novelty! A delicious treat served with Soda Shop Sauce or Ranch Dressing.
More about Elliston Place Soda Shop
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Edley's BBQ

2706 12th Ave S, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (3001 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Pickles$7.00
Highly addictive Fried Pickle Chips seasoned with Salt, Pepper and Edley’s Signature BBQ Rub. Served with Ranch.
More about Edley's BBQ
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Edley's BBQ

908 Main St, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (361 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Pickles$7.00
Highly addictive Fried Pickle Chips seasoned with Salt, Pepper and Edley’s Signature BBQ Rub. Served with Ranch.
More about Edley's BBQ
Corner Pub Downtown image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • BBQ • SALADS • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Corner Pub Downtown

151 5th Ave. N, Nashville

Avg 4.4 (692 reviews)
Takeout
SOUTHERN FRIED PICKLES$9.00
Hand battered dill chips golden fried and served with our house made horseradish sauce
More about Corner Pub Downtown
Burger joint image

 

Burger joint

5511 Centennial Blvd, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Nashville Hot Fried Pickles$6.00
With jalapeno ranch Shareable
More about Burger joint
Corner Pub Bellevue image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Corner Pub Bellevue

8058 TN-100, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (167 reviews)
Takeout
SOUTHERN FRIED PICKLES$7.00
Hand battered dill chips golden fried and served with our house made horseradish sauce
More about Corner Pub Bellevue
Famous Fried Pickles image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

NashHouse Southern Spoon & Saloon

114 8th Ave. S., Nashville

Avg 4.1 (1494 reviews)
Takeout
Famous Fried Pickles$9.99
More about NashHouse Southern Spoon & Saloon
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Edley's BBQ

4500 Murphy Rd, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (483 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Pickles$7.00
Highly addictive Fried Pickle Chips seasoned with Salt, Pepper and Edley’s Signature BBQ Rub. Served with Ranch.
More about Edley's BBQ

