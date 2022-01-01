Fried rice in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve fried rice
More about The Eastern Peak
The Eastern Peak
536 Thompson Lane, Nashville
|Tom Yum Fried Rice-
|$12.00
Stir-fried Jasmine rice flavored with peas, carrots, onions, eggs, garlic and Thai chili paste; topped with scallions and cilantro
|Thai Fried Rice
|$10.50
Jasmine rice, egg, green peas, onions, garlic. tomatoes, and carrots; topped with scallions and cilantro
|Kids Fried Rice with Chicken-
|$7.50
More about Nomzilla! sushi et cetera
SUSHI
Nomzilla! sushi et cetera
1000 Gallatin Ave,Ste A, Nashville
|Fried Rice
|$9.75
Wok fried rice, egg, peas, carrots, onions
More about Assembly Food Hall
Assembly Food Hall
5055 Broadway Place, Nashville
|Esane Fried Rice
|$12.00
Jasmin rice Wok with eggs, carrots, peas, onions, broccoli and house sauce
More about Thai Esane
Thai Esane
203 suite 100 Franklin Road, Brentwood
|Drunken Fried Rice
|$14.00
|Pineapple Boat Fried Rice
|$17.00
|Esane Fried Rice
|$14.00
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Rock N Roll Sushi
2266 Lebanon Pike, Nashville
|Vegetables and Fried Rice
|$10.45
Served with soup or salad, fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
|Fried Rice
Add Chicken (94cal.) +2.50, Add Shrimp (40cal.) +3.00, Add Filet Mignon (86cal.) +4.00
More about The Eastern Peak
SALADS • SUSHI
The Eastern Peak
133 12th Ave N, Nashville
|Kimchi Fried Rice-
|$13.50
Jasmine rice stir-fried with egg, kimchi, bell peppers, gochujang, garlic, onions, scallions, and chili flakes
|Basil Fried Rice-
|$13.50
Jasmine rice stir-fried with eggs, peas, carrots, fresh basil leaves, bell peppers, onions, Thai pepper, and garlic; topped with scallions and cilantro
|Tom Yum Fried Rice-
|$13.00
Stir-fried Jasmine rice flavored with peas, carrots, onions, eggs, garlic and Thai chili paste; topped with scallions.
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food
Hawkers Asian Street Food
626A Main Street, Nashville
|Basil Fried Rice
|$7.00
A herbal take on a classic fave. Eggs, onions, and fresh basil wok-seared with white rice and soy sauce
|Steak and Kimchi Fried Rice
|$8.50
Spicy kimchi, sliced steak, eggs, onions, and gochujang sauce.
More about The Hart
The Hart
321 Hart St, Nashville
|Kimchi Fried Rice
|$16.00
pork belly, bok choy, trumpet mushroom, egg
|Kimchi Fried Rice*
|$15.00
pork belly, bok choy, trumpet mushroom, egg, cucumber
More about Kapu Haole at Bar Soveriegn
Kapu Haole at Bar Soveriegn
514 Rep. John Lewis Way S, Nashville
|Fried Rice
|$12.00
Vegetarian Fried Rice, unless there is an add on protein.
Garlic, Ginger, Peas, Carrots, Onion, Scallion, Soy Sauce, Sesame Seeds & topped with Haole Water Hot Sauce Drizzle.
More about Xiao Bao - At the Dive Motel
Xiao Bao - At the Dive Motel
1414 dickerson pike, nashville
|Brisket Fried Rice
|$16.00
Slow cooked Brisket, medium grain rice, thai flavors with fish sauce + lime, fried in our xiao ginger scallion oil.
gluten free. contains fish.
|Crab fried rice
|$20.00
Crab fried rice. Legendary. Simple delicious.
Contains butter, shellfish - no mods.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Rock N Roll Sushi
1610 21st Ave South, Nashville
|Fried Rice
Add Chicken (94cal.) +2.50, Add Shrimp (40cal.) +3.00, Add Filet Mignon (86cal.) +4.00
|Vegetables and Fried Rice
|$10.45
Served with soup or salad, fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
More about Thai Esane Nashville
Thai Esane Nashville
1520 Division St, Nashville
|Side Fried Rice
|$5.00
|Drunken Fried Rice
|$14.00
|Esane Fried Rice
|$14.00
More about The Eastern Peak
SUSHI
The Eastern Peak
8121 Sawyer Brown Rd, Nashville
|BBQ Cha-Chu Pork Fried Rice
|$14.00
Stir-Fried Jasmine rice with BBQ Cha-Chu Pork, egg, onions, bean sprouts, garlic and our special sauce.
|Thai Fried Rice
|$10.50
Jasmine rice, egg, green peas, onions, garlic. tomatoes, and carrots; topped with scallions and cilantro
|Tropical Fried Rice
|$14.00
Stir-Fried Jasmine rice with egg, peas, carrots, onions, pineapple, cashews and curry powder, topped with scallions and cilantro
More about Riddim N Spice
CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Riddim N Spice
2116 Meharry Blvd, Nashville
|Trini Fried Rice