Fried rice in Nashville

Nashville restaurants
Toast

Nashville restaurants that serve fried rice

The Eastern Peak image

 

The Eastern Peak

536 Thompson Lane, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tom Yum Fried Rice-$12.00
Stir-fried Jasmine rice flavored with peas, carrots, onions, eggs, garlic and Thai chili paste; topped with scallions and cilantro
Thai Fried Rice$10.50
Jasmine rice, egg, green peas, onions, garlic. tomatoes, and carrots; topped with scallions and cilantro
Kids Fried Rice with Chicken-$7.50
More about The Eastern Peak
Nomzilla! sushi et cetera image

SUSHI

Nomzilla! sushi et cetera

1000 Gallatin Ave,Ste A, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (342 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Rice$9.75
Wok fried rice, egg, peas, carrots, onions
More about Nomzilla! sushi et cetera
Item pic

 

Assembly Food Hall

5055 Broadway Place, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (37 reviews)
Takeout
Esane Fried Rice$12.00
Jasmin rice Wok with eggs, carrots, peas, onions, broccoli and house sauce
More about Assembly Food Hall
Consumer pic

 

Thai Esane

203 suite 100 Franklin Road, Brentwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Drunken Fried Rice$14.00
Pineapple Boat Fried Rice$17.00
Esane Fried Rice$14.00
More about Thai Esane
Item pic

 

Rock N Roll Sushi

2266 Lebanon Pike, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetables and Fried Rice$10.45
Served with soup or salad, fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
Fried Rice
Add Chicken (94cal.) +2.50, Add Shrimp (40cal.) +3.00, Add Filet Mignon (86cal.) +4.00
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
The Eastern Peak image

SALADS • SUSHI

The Eastern Peak

133 12th Ave N, Nashville

Avg 4.2 (397 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kimchi Fried Rice-$13.50
Jasmine rice stir-fried with egg, kimchi, bell peppers, gochujang, garlic, onions, scallions, and chili flakes
Basil Fried Rice-$13.50
Jasmine rice stir-fried with eggs, peas, carrots, fresh basil leaves, bell peppers, onions, Thai pepper, and garlic; topped with scallions and cilantro
Tom Yum Fried Rice-$13.00
Stir-fried Jasmine rice flavored with peas, carrots, onions, eggs, garlic and Thai chili paste; topped with scallions.
More about The Eastern Peak
Item pic

 

Hawkers Asian Street Food

626A Main Street, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Basil Fried Rice$7.00
A herbal take on a classic fave. Eggs, onions, and fresh basil wok-seared with white rice and soy sauce
Steak and Kimchi Fried Rice$8.50
Spicy kimchi, sliced steak, eggs, onions, and gochujang sauce.
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food
The Hart image

 

The Hart

321 Hart St, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kimchi Fried Rice$16.00
pork belly, bok choy, trumpet mushroom, egg
Kimchi Fried Rice*$15.00
pork belly, bok choy, trumpet mushroom, egg, cucumber
More about The Hart
Item pic

 

Kapu Haole at Bar Soveriegn

514 Rep. John Lewis Way S, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Rice$12.00
Vegetarian Fried Rice, unless there is an add on protein.
Garlic, Ginger, Peas, Carrots, Onion, Scallion, Soy Sauce, Sesame Seeds & topped with Haole Water Hot Sauce Drizzle.
More about Kapu Haole at Bar Soveriegn
Item pic

 

Xiao Bao - At the Dive Motel

1414 dickerson pike, nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Brisket Fried Rice$16.00
Slow cooked Brisket, medium grain rice, thai flavors with fish sauce + lime, fried in our xiao ginger scallion oil.
gluten free. contains fish.
Crab fried rice$20.00
Crab fried rice. Legendary. Simple delicious.
Contains butter, shellfish - no mods.
More about Xiao Bao - At the Dive Motel
Fried Rice image

 

Rock N Roll Sushi

1610 21st Ave South, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Rice
Add Chicken (94cal.) +2.50, Add Shrimp (40cal.) +3.00, Add Filet Mignon (86cal.) +4.00
Vegetables and Fried Rice$10.45
Served with soup or salad, fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Thai Esane Nashville image

 

Thai Esane Nashville

1520 Division St, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Fried Rice$5.00
Drunken Fried Rice$14.00
Esane Fried Rice$14.00
More about Thai Esane Nashville
Item pic

SUSHI

The Eastern Peak

8121 Sawyer Brown Rd, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (1359 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BBQ Cha-Chu Pork Fried Rice$14.00
Stir-Fried Jasmine rice with BBQ Cha-Chu Pork, egg, onions, bean sprouts, garlic and our special sauce.
Thai Fried Rice$10.50
Jasmine rice, egg, green peas, onions, garlic. tomatoes, and carrots; topped with scallions and cilantro
Tropical Fried Rice$14.00
Stir-Fried Jasmine rice with egg, peas, carrots, onions, pineapple, cashews and curry powder, topped with scallions and cilantro
More about The Eastern Peak
Trini Fried Rice image

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Riddim N Spice

2116 Meharry Blvd, Nashville

Avg 4.8 (633 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Trini Fried Rice
More about Riddim N Spice
Fenwick's 300 image

 

Fenwick's 300

2600 8th Avenue South, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (512 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon + Egg Fried Rice$13.00
More about Fenwick's 300
Restaurant banner

 

Falcon Coffee Bar & Flamingo Cocktail Club

509 Houston St, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (50 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Orange Chix Fried Rice$14.50
More about Falcon Coffee Bar & Flamingo Cocktail Club

