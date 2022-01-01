Garlic bread in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve garlic bread
More about Pizza Perfect
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Pizza Perfect
357 Clofton Dr, Nashville
|Homemade Garlic Bread
|$2.95
Six pieces served with marinara.
More about Smith & Lentz Brewing Company
PIZZA • SALADS
Smith & Lentz Brewing Company
903 MAIN ST, Nashville
|Garlic Bread
|$9.00
smith and lentz sourdough toasted with garlic butter, served with tomato sauce
More about Florence pizza & pasta
Florence pizza & pasta
925 Gallatin ave suite 101, Nashville
|Garlic bread
|$6.99