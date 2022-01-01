Garlic knots in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve garlic knots
The Rollout by Slim + Husky's
1006 Buchanan St, Nashville
|Garlic Knots
|$3.00
strips of pizza dough tied in a knot, baked and then topped with melted butter, garlic and parsley.
Two Boots Pizza
1925 Broadway, Nashville
|Garlic Knots (3)
|$2.10
Served with marinara sauce.
Two Boots Midtown Nashville
1925 Broadway, Nashville
|Garlic Knots (3)
|$3.50
House made garlic knots tossed in butter, parsley, garlic, and parmesan. Served with a side of marinara.