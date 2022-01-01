Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic knots in Nashville

Go
Nashville restaurants
Toast

Nashville restaurants that serve garlic knots

Garlic Knots image

 

The Rollout by Slim + Husky's

1006 Buchanan St, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garlic Knots$3.00
strips of pizza dough tied in a knot, baked and then topped with melted butter, garlic and parsley.
More about The Rollout by Slim + Husky's
Two Boots Pizza image

PIZZA

Two Boots Pizza

1925 Broadway, Nashville

Avg 4.2 (1769 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Knots (3)$2.10
Served with marinara sauce.
More about Two Boots Pizza
Garlic Knots (3) image

PIZZA

Two Boots Midtown Nashville

1925 Broadway, Nashville

Avg 4.2 (1769 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Knots (3)$3.50
House made garlic knots tossed in butter, parsley, garlic, and parmesan. Served with a side of marinara.
More about Two Boots Midtown Nashville
Garlic Knots image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON

Slim + Husky's

5056 Broadway Pl, Nashville

Avg 4.2 (57 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Garlic Knots$3.00
strips of pizza dough tied in a knot, baked and then topped with melted butter, garlic and parsley.
More about Slim + Husky's

Browse other tasty dishes in Nashville

Buffalo Wings

Club Sandwiches

Chicken Wraps

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chicken Noodles

Caesar Salad

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Nashville to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Donelson

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Lockeland Springs

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

The Gulch

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

12 South

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Green Hills

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Nashville to explore

Franklin

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Hendersonville

Avg 3.8 (14 restaurants)

Gallatin

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Mount Juliet

No reviews yet

Spring Hill

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Hermitage

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (16 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Madisonville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (848 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston