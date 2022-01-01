Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gnocchi in Nashville

Go
Nashville restaurants
Toast

Nashville restaurants that serve gnocchi

Item pic

 

12SOUTH - Frothy Monkey

2509 12th Ave S, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken + Gnocchi$14.00
Herb marinated chicken breast on gnocchi, with mushrooms, arugula, and pesto cream
More about 12SOUTH - Frothy Monkey
Item pic

 

NATIONS - Frothy Monkey

1400 51st Ave N, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken + Gnocchi$14.00
Herb marinated chicken breast on gnocchi, with mushrooms, arugula, and pesto cream
More about NATIONS - Frothy Monkey
Barley to Rise Catering image

 

Barley to Rise Catering

2007 Acklen Ave, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Senior Veggie Entrée - Mushroom Gnocchi$8.00
Mushroom Gnocchi with Sundried Tomato Marsala Butter, Arugula, and Caramelized Onions. Italian Arugula Salad with Gorgonzola, Red Onion, Sundried Tomato Biscuit Crouton, Red Wine Vinaigrette. Focaccia. Tiramisu Cupcake with Espresso Buttercream.
*Individual Serving - One Portion*
Vegetarian Dinner - Mushroom Gnocchi - Feeds 4$45.00
Mushroom Gnocchi with Sundried Tomato Marsala Butter, Arugula, and Caramelized Onions. Italian Arugula Salad with Gorgonzola, Red Onion, Sundried Tomato Biscuit Crouton, Red Wine Vinaigrette. Focaccia. Tiramisu Cupcakes with Espresso Buttercream.
*Feeds 4*
Vegetarian Entrée - Mushroom Gnocchi$12.00
Mushroom Gnocchi with Sundried Tomato Marsala Butter, Arugula, and Caramelized Onions. Italian Arugula Salad with Gorgonzola, Red Onion, Sundried Tomato Biscuit Crouton, Red Wine Vinaigrette. Focaccia. Tiramisu Cupcake with Espresso Buttercream.
*Individual Serving - One Portion*
More about Barley to Rise Catering
Item pic

 

EAST NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey

1701 Fatherland St, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken + Gnocchi$14.00
Herb marinated chicken breast on gnocchi, with mushrooms, arugula, and pesto cream
More about EAST NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey
Item pic

 

Mirko Pasta

2264 Lebanon Pike, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Gnocchi Potato$7.00
Short Pasta
More about Mirko Pasta

