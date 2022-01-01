Gnocchi in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve gnocchi
12SOUTH - Frothy Monkey
2509 12th Ave S, Nashville
|Chicken + Gnocchi
|$14.00
Herb marinated chicken breast on gnocchi, with mushrooms, arugula, and pesto cream
NATIONS - Frothy Monkey
1400 51st Ave N, Nashville
|Chicken + Gnocchi
|$14.00
Herb marinated chicken breast on gnocchi, with mushrooms, arugula, and pesto cream
Barley to Rise Catering
2007 Acklen Ave, Nashville
|Senior Veggie Entrée - Mushroom Gnocchi
|$8.00
Mushroom Gnocchi with Sundried Tomato Marsala Butter, Arugula, and Caramelized Onions. Italian Arugula Salad with Gorgonzola, Red Onion, Sundried Tomato Biscuit Crouton, Red Wine Vinaigrette. Focaccia. Tiramisu Cupcake with Espresso Buttercream.
*Individual Serving - One Portion*
|Vegetarian Dinner - Mushroom Gnocchi - Feeds 4
|$45.00
Mushroom Gnocchi with Sundried Tomato Marsala Butter, Arugula, and Caramelized Onions. Italian Arugula Salad with Gorgonzola, Red Onion, Sundried Tomato Biscuit Crouton, Red Wine Vinaigrette. Focaccia. Tiramisu Cupcakes with Espresso Buttercream.
*Feeds 4*
|Vegetarian Entrée - Mushroom Gnocchi
|$12.00
Mushroom Gnocchi with Sundried Tomato Marsala Butter, Arugula, and Caramelized Onions. Italian Arugula Salad with Gorgonzola, Red Onion, Sundried Tomato Biscuit Crouton, Red Wine Vinaigrette. Focaccia. Tiramisu Cupcake with Espresso Buttercream.
*Individual Serving - One Portion*
EAST NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey
1701 Fatherland St, Nashville
|Chicken + Gnocchi
|$14.00
Herb marinated chicken breast on gnocchi, with mushrooms, arugula, and pesto cream