Gnocchi in Nashville

Mushroom Gnocchi with Sundried Tomato Marsala Butter, Arugula, and Caramelized Onions. Italian Arugula Salad with Gorgonzola, Red Onion, Sundried Tomato Biscuit Crouton, Red Wine Vinaigrette. Focaccia. Tiramisu Cupcake with Espresso Buttercream.

*Individual Serving - One Portion*

