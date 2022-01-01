Greek salad in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve greek salad
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Pizza Perfect
357 Clofton Dr, Nashville
|Greek Salad
|$5.25
Romaine Lettuce, Kalamata Olives, Feta, Onions, Tomatoes, Pepperoncini
|Large Greek Salad
|$6.95
Castrillos Pizza of Inglewood
1404 McGavock Pk, Nashville
|Greek Salad
|$6.95
Fresh iceberg lettuce, spinach, red onion, black olives, garlic, feta cheese and crushed red pepper, tossed in Olive oil
Rock'n Dough Pizza + Brewery
1105 North 51st Avenue, Nashville
|Greek Salad
|$8.50
Grape tomatoes, red onions, feta, kalamata olives, balsamic vinaigrette
|Side Greek Salad
|$4.00
Grape tomatoes, red onions, feta, kalamata olives, balsamic vinaigrette
Florence pizza & pasta
925 Gallatin ave suite 101, Nashville
|Greek Salad
|$8.99
PIZZA • SALADS
Pizza Perfect
1602 21st Avenue South, Nashville
|Greek Salad
|$5.25
Romaine Lettuce, Kalamata Olives, Feta, Onions, Tomatoes, Pepperoncini
|Large Greek Salad
|$7.25
Romaine, Kalamata Olives, Feta, Onions, Tomatoes and Pepperoncini
proper bagel
2011 Belmont Boulevard, Nashville
|greek salad w/ balsamic glazed chicken
|$14.50
balsamic-glazed chicekn breast, arugula, pickled onion, seared tomato, feta, kalamata olives, banana peppers & balsamic dressing on the side.
Tennfold
2408 Lebanon Pike, Nashville
|Greek Salad
|$11.00
feta | olives | tomatoes | cucumber | red onions | oregano | pepperoncini | red wine vinaigrette
|1/2 Greek Salad
|$6.00
Rock'n Dough Pizza + Brewery
3449 Dickerson Pike, Nashville
|Side Greek Salad
|$4.00
Grape tomatoes, red onions, feta, kalamata olives, balsamic vinaigrette
|Greek Salad
|$8.50
Grape tomatoes, red onions, feta, kalamata olives, balsamic vinaigrette