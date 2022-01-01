Greek salad in Nashville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pizza Perfect image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Pizza Perfect

357 Clofton Dr, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (920 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$5.25
Romaine Lettuce, Kalamata Olives, Feta, Onions, Tomatoes, Pepperoncini
Large Greek Salad$6.95
More about Pizza Perfect
Kalamata's image

 

Kalamata's

3764 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville

Avg 3.7 (225 reviews)
Takeout
Small Greek Salad$5.00
More about Kalamata's
Castrillos Pizza of Inglewood image

 

Castrillos Pizza of Inglewood

1404 McGavock Pk, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad$6.95
Fresh iceberg lettuce, spinach, red onion, black olives, garlic, feta cheese and crushed red pepper, tossed in Olive oil
More about Castrillos Pizza of Inglewood
Item pic

 

Rock'n Dough Pizza + Brewery

1105 North 51st Avenue, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Greek Salad$8.50
Grape tomatoes, red onions, feta, kalamata olives, balsamic vinaigrette
Side Greek Salad$4.00
Grape tomatoes, red onions, feta, kalamata olives, balsamic vinaigrette
More about Rock'n Dough Pizza + Brewery
Florence pizza & pasta image

 

Florence pizza & pasta

925 Gallatin ave suite 101, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Greek Salad$8.99
More about Florence pizza & pasta
119d94bb-9a5d-4666-ad05-e92cfd68f87d image

PIZZA • SALADS

Pizza Perfect

1602 21st Avenue South, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (2766 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$5.25
Romaine Lettuce, Kalamata Olives, Feta, Onions, Tomatoes, Pepperoncini
Large Greek Salad$7.25
Romaine, Kalamata Olives, Feta, Onions, Tomatoes and Pepperoncini
More about Pizza Perfect
Consumer pic

 

proper bagel

2011 Belmont Boulevard, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
greek salad w/ balsamic glazed chicken$14.50
balsamic-glazed chicekn breast, arugula, pickled onion, seared tomato, feta, kalamata olives, banana peppers & balsamic dressing on the side.
More about proper bagel
Item pic

 

Tennfold

2408 Lebanon Pike, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$11.00
feta | olives | tomatoes | cucumber | red onions | oregano | pepperoncini | red wine vinaigrette
1/2 Greek Salad$6.00
More about Tennfold
Item pic

 

Rock'n Dough Pizza + Brewery

3449 Dickerson Pike, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Greek Salad$4.00
Grape tomatoes, red onions, feta, kalamata olives, balsamic vinaigrette
Greek Salad$8.50
Grape tomatoes, red onions, feta, kalamata olives, balsamic vinaigrette
More about Rock'n Dough Pizza + Brewery
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN

East Nashville Beer Works

320 East Trinity Lane, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (237 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Greek Salad$10.00
Spring mix, Kalamata olives, red onions, diced tomatoes, and feta cheese.
More about East Nashville Beer Works

