Grilled chicken quesadillas in Nashville

Nashville restaurants
Nashville restaurants that serve grilled chicken quesadillas

Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant

1313 woodland st, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (188 reviews)
Takeout
(9) Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$6.50
(16) Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$9.50
(31) Grilled Chicken Fajita Quesadilla$12.50
More about Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant
Beyond the Edge Neighborhood Sports Bar image

 

Beyond the Edge Neighborhood Sports Bar

112 S. 11th St., Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
GRILLED CHICKEN QUESADILLA$10.99
Chopped Grilled Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Diced Jalapenos, and Onions on a Tomato-Basil Tortilla. Served with one side of Sour Cream.
More about Beyond the Edge Neighborhood Sports Bar
Cinco De Mayo - White Bridge image

FRENCH FRIES

Cinco De Mayo - White Bridge

358 White Bridge Pike, Nashville

Avg 3.9 (230 reviews)
Takeout
(9) Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$6.50
(31) Grilled Chicken Fajita Quesadilla$13.50
(16) Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$9.50
More about Cinco De Mayo - White Bridge

