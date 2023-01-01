Grilled steaks in Nashville
Street Brothers Seafood* - 540 Paragon Mills Dr
540 Paragon Mills Dr, Nashville
|G3. GRILLED STEAK
|$21.99
The Eastern Peak - Thompson
536 Thompson Lane, Nashville
|Grilled Thai Steak
|$24.00
10 oz. ribeye steak (USDA Choice) grilled to perfection; served with sticky rice, and Thai tamarind sauce
SALADS • SUSHI
The Eastern Peak - Gulch
133 12th Ave N, Nashville
|Grilled Thai Steak
|$26.00
Velvet Taco - Nashville Midtown
1911 Broadway, Nashville
|#11 Grilled Flank Steak
|$5.50
Grilled flank steak*, portobello, queso blanco, grilled red onion, Mexican oregano, corn tortilla
*Cooked to order; these items may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.