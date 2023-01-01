Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled steaks in Nashville

Nashville restaurants
Nashville restaurants that serve grilled steaks

Street Brothers Seafood* - 540 Paragon Mills Dr

540 Paragon Mills Dr, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
G3. GRILLED STEAK$21.99
More about Street Brothers Seafood* - 540 Paragon Mills Dr
The Eastern Peak - Thompson

536 Thompson Lane, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Thai Steak$24.00
10 oz. ribeye steak (USDA Choice) grilled to perfection; served with sticky rice, and Thai tamarind sauce
More about The Eastern Peak - Thompson
SALADS • SUSHI

The Eastern Peak - Gulch

133 12th Ave N, Nashville

Avg 4.2 (397 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Thai Steak$26.00
More about The Eastern Peak - Gulch
Velvet Taco - Nashville Midtown

1911 Broadway, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
#11 Grilled Flank Steak$5.50
Grilled flank steak*, portobello, queso blanco, grilled red onion, Mexican oregano, corn tortilla
*Cooked to order; these items may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
More about Velvet Taco - Nashville Midtown
Fido

1812 21st Ave S, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (1854 reviews)
Takeout
Side Grilled Steak$9.00
More about Fido
SUSHI

The Eastern Peak - Bellevue

8121 Sawyer Brown Rd, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (1359 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Thai Steak$26.00
10 oz. ribeye steak (USDA Choice) grilled to perfection; served with sticky rice, and Thai tamarind sauce
More about The Eastern Peak - Bellevue

