Grits in Nashville

Nashville restaurants
Toast

Nashville restaurants that serve grits

Fish N Grits image

STEAKS

The Southern Steak & Oyster

150 3rd Ave S, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (14484 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Potato Grits$7.00
Fish N Grits$40.00
Fresh rotating catch with stone ground grits, bacon braised cabbage, and spicy tasso vinaigrette.
More about The Southern Steak & Oyster
Item pic

 

12SOUTH - Frothy Monkey

2509 12th Ave S, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp + Grits$18.00
Blackened shrimp with tomatoes, red peppers, onions and Porter Road Butcher andouille sausage over creamy Sage Derby grits.
Side Cup Of Smoked Cheddar Grits$3.00
Grit Bowl$12.00
Warm Sweetwater Valley smoked cheddar cheese grits with chilled prosciutto, arugula, house pickled okra and dijon sour cream. {+ two over medium Kentucky Farm Fresh Eggs $3}
More about 12SOUTH - Frothy Monkey
Shrimp & Grits image

 

Husk - Nashville

37 Rutledge St, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp & Grits$27.00
Royal Red shrimp and house-milled grits from Edisto Island, Farmer Dave Anaheim Pepper, garlic scapes and a collard green kimchi.
More about Husk - Nashville
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Boston Commons

1008-A Woodland StNashville, TN 37206, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (1261 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp & Grits$23.00
Cheese Grits$5.00
More about Boston Commons
Banner pic

 

Coneheads- Nashville

1315 Dickerson Pike, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Best Damn Grits$3.00
More about Coneheads- Nashville
Item pic

 

NATIONS - Frothy Monkey

1400 51st Ave N, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Cup Of Smoked Cheddar Grits$3.00
Grit Bowl$12.00
Warm Sweetwater Valley smoked cheddar cheese grits with chilled prosciutto, arugula, house pickled okra and dijon sour cream. {+ two over medium Kentucky Farm Fresh Eggs $3}
More about NATIONS - Frothy Monkey
The Row Kitchen & Pub image

 

The Row Kitchen & Pub

110 Lyle Ave, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Grits$3.99
Shrimp & Grits$26.99
andouille sausage, shrimp, peppers, onions, cheddar grits, cajun cream sauce
Cheddar Grits$4.99
More about The Row Kitchen & Pub
Ruby Sunshine image

SANDWICHES

Ruby Sunshine

1800 21st Avenue South, Nashville

Avg 4.1 (755 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Stone-Ground Grits$3.00
Cheese Grits$3.50
More about Ruby Sunshine
Banner pic

 

Homegrown Taproom & Kitchen

2720 Old Lebanon Rd., Suite 107, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp & Grits$17.25
Fresh gulf shrimp atop Wiesenberger Mills grits with tomatoes, bacon, onions and mushrooms
Cheese Grits$4.25
Weisenberger grits with Sweetwater Valley smoked cheddar cheese
More about Homegrown Taproom & Kitchen
Green Hills Grille image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Green Hills Grille

2002 Richard Jones Rd, Nashville

Avg 4.8 (1748 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SHRIMP AND GRITS$21.00
sauteed shrimp, shallots, mushrooms, bacon, cajun cream sauce, fried grits, scallions, diced tomatoes
More about Green Hills Grille
Item pic

ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Elliston Place Soda Shop

2105 Elliston Place, Nashville

Avg 3.8 (453 reviews)
Takeout
Side Cheese Grits$2.49
More about Elliston Place Soda Shop
Edley's BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Edley's BBQ

2706 12th Ave S, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (3001 reviews)
Takeout
Quart - Grits$10.00
Grits Casserole$3.00
Homestyle grits with a hint of spiciness - flavored with peppers, onions, sausage and Gouda cheese.
PInt - Grits$6.00
More about Edley's BBQ
Edley's BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Edley's BBQ

908 Main St, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (361 reviews)
Takeout
Quart - Grits$10.00
Grits Casserole$3.00
Homestyle grits with a hint of spiciness - flavored with peppers, onions, sausage and Gouda cheese.
PInt - Grits$6.00
More about Edley's BBQ
Item pic

 

Egghill

1201 Villa Place #101, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grits$4.00
Marsh Hen Mill Grits, Goat Cheese, & Chive
More about Egghill
Item pic

 

DTWN NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey

235 5th Ave N, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Cup Of Smoked Cheddar Grits$3.00
Grit Bowl$12.00
Warm Sweetwater Valley smoked cheddar cheese grits with chilled prosciutto, arugula, house pickled okra and dijon sour cream. {+ two over medium Kentucky Farm Fresh Eggs $3}
More about DTWN NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey
Item pic

 

EAST NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey

1701 Fatherland St, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp + Grits$18.00
Blackened shrimp with tomatoes, red peppers, onions and Porter Road Butcher andouille sausage over creamy Sage Derby grits.
Side Cup Of Smoked Cheddar Grits$3.00
Grit Bowl$12.00
Warm Sweetwater Valley smoked cheddar cheese grits with chilled prosciutto, arugula, house pickled okra and dijon sour cream. {+ two over medium Kentucky Farm Fresh Eggs $3}
More about EAST NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey
Edley's BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Edley's BBQ

4500 Murphy Rd, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (483 reviews)
Takeout
Quart - Grits$10.00
Grits Casserole$3.00
Homestyle grits with a hint of spiciness - flavored with peppers, onions, sausage and Gouda cheese.
PInt - Grits$6.00
More about Edley's BBQ
Fenwick's 300 image

 

Fenwick's 300

2600 8th Avenue South, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (512 reviews)
Takeout
Jalapeno Cheddar Grits$4.00
More about Fenwick's 300
The Library Bar image

 

The Library Bar

623 Union Street, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp & Grits$25.00
Weisenberger grits, gulf shrimp, tasso ham, tomato, arugula, lemon, light beer
More about The Library Bar

