Grits in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve grits
STEAKS
The Southern Steak & Oyster
150 3rd Ave S, Nashville
|Sweet Potato Grits
|$7.00
|Fish N Grits
|$40.00
Fresh rotating catch with stone ground grits, bacon braised cabbage, and spicy tasso vinaigrette.
12SOUTH - Frothy Monkey
2509 12th Ave S, Nashville
|Shrimp + Grits
|$18.00
Blackened shrimp with tomatoes, red peppers, onions and Porter Road Butcher andouille sausage over creamy Sage Derby grits.
|Side Cup Of Smoked Cheddar Grits
|$3.00
|Grit Bowl
|$12.00
Warm Sweetwater Valley smoked cheddar cheese grits with chilled prosciutto, arugula, house pickled okra and dijon sour cream. {+ two over medium Kentucky Farm Fresh Eggs $3}
Husk - Nashville
37 Rutledge St, Nashville
|Shrimp & Grits
|$27.00
Royal Red shrimp and house-milled grits from Edisto Island, Farmer Dave Anaheim Pepper, garlic scapes and a collard green kimchi.
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Boston Commons
1008-A Woodland StNashville, TN 37206, Nashville
|Shrimp & Grits
|$23.00
|Cheese Grits
|$5.00
Coneheads- Nashville
1315 Dickerson Pike, Nashville
|Best Damn Grits
|$3.00
NATIONS - Frothy Monkey
1400 51st Ave N, Nashville
|Side Cup Of Smoked Cheddar Grits
|$3.00
|Grit Bowl
|$12.00
Warm Sweetwater Valley smoked cheddar cheese grits with chilled prosciutto, arugula, house pickled okra and dijon sour cream. {+ two over medium Kentucky Farm Fresh Eggs $3}
The Row Kitchen & Pub
110 Lyle Ave, Nashville
|Breakfast Grits
|$3.99
|Shrimp & Grits
|$26.99
andouille sausage, shrimp, peppers, onions, cheddar grits, cajun cream sauce
|Cheddar Grits
|$4.99
SANDWICHES
Ruby Sunshine
1800 21st Avenue South, Nashville
|Stone-Ground Grits
|$3.00
|Cheese Grits
|$3.50
Homegrown Taproom & Kitchen
2720 Old Lebanon Rd., Suite 107, Nashville
|Shrimp & Grits
|$17.25
Fresh gulf shrimp atop Wiesenberger Mills grits with tomatoes, bacon, onions and mushrooms
|Cheese Grits
|$4.25
Weisenberger grits with Sweetwater Valley smoked cheddar cheese
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Green Hills Grille
2002 Richard Jones Rd, Nashville
|SHRIMP AND GRITS
|$21.00
sauteed shrimp, shallots, mushrooms, bacon, cajun cream sauce, fried grits, scallions, diced tomatoes
ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Elliston Place Soda Shop
2105 Elliston Place, Nashville
|Side Cheese Grits
|$2.49
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Edley's BBQ
2706 12th Ave S, Nashville
|Quart - Grits
|$10.00
|Grits Casserole
|$3.00
Homestyle grits with a hint of spiciness - flavored with peppers, onions, sausage and Gouda cheese.
|PInt - Grits
|$6.00
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Edley's BBQ
908 Main St, Nashville
|Quart - Grits
|$10.00
|Grits Casserole
|$3.00
Homestyle grits with a hint of spiciness - flavored with peppers, onions, sausage and Gouda cheese.
|PInt - Grits
|$6.00
Egghill
1201 Villa Place #101, Nashville
|Grits
|$4.00
Marsh Hen Mill Grits, Goat Cheese, & Chive
DTWN NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey
235 5th Ave N, Nashville
|Side Cup Of Smoked Cheddar Grits
|$3.00
|Grit Bowl
|$12.00
Warm Sweetwater Valley smoked cheddar cheese grits with chilled prosciutto, arugula, house pickled okra and dijon sour cream. {+ two over medium Kentucky Farm Fresh Eggs $3}
EAST NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey
1701 Fatherland St, Nashville
|Shrimp + Grits
|$18.00
Blackened shrimp with tomatoes, red peppers, onions and Porter Road Butcher andouille sausage over creamy Sage Derby grits.
|Side Cup Of Smoked Cheddar Grits
|$3.00
|Grit Bowl
|$12.00
Warm Sweetwater Valley smoked cheddar cheese grits with chilled prosciutto, arugula, house pickled okra and dijon sour cream. {+ two over medium Kentucky Farm Fresh Eggs $3}
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Edley's BBQ
4500 Murphy Rd, Nashville
|Quart - Grits
|$10.00
|Grits Casserole
|$3.00
Homestyle grits with a hint of spiciness - flavored with peppers, onions, sausage and Gouda cheese.
|PInt - Grits
|$6.00
The Library Bar
623 Union Street, Nashville
|Shrimp & Grits
|$25.00
Weisenberger grits, gulf shrimp, tasso ham, tomato, arugula, lemon, light beer