Gyoza in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve gyoza
The Eastern Peak - Thompson
536 Thompson Lane, Nashville
|Gyoza Sauce-
|$0.50
|Gyoza-
|$9.00
Pan-fried dumplings served with gyoza sauce
SUSHI
Nomzilla!
1000 Gallatin Ave,Ste A, Nashville
|Gyoza
|$8.00
Pork or vegetable, spicy gyoza sauce
Black Dynasty Ramen
4101 Charlotte Ave. Suite 40, Nashville
|CHEESEBURGER GYOZA
|$12.00
Cheeseburger, American Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Special Sauce.
*4 Pieces per order*
Rock N Roll Sushi - TN-006 Nashville (Donelson), TN
2266 Lebanon Pike, Nashville
|Gyoza
|$8.95
SALADS • SUSHI
The Eastern Peak - Gulch
133 12th Ave N, Nashville
|Gyoza-
|$9.50
Pan-fried dumplings served with gyoza sauce
|Gyoza Sauce-
|$0.50
Assembly Food Hall - Poke Nash
5055 BROADWAY PLACE, NASHVILLE
|Gyoza
|$7.00
Fried Pork Dumplings With Ponzu sauce
SUSHI
The Eastern Peak - Bellevue
8121 Sawyer Brown Rd, Nashville
|Gyoza-
|$9.00
Pan-fried dumplings served with gyoza sauce
|Gyoza Sauce
|$0.50