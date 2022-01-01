Honey chicken in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve honey chicken
EG&MC - Nashville/EG&MC
924 Jefferson Street, Nashville
|Chicken Tenders- Honey Sriracha
|$15.00
fried crisp, three jumbo hand breaded chicken tenders tossed in Honey Sriracha sauce
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Fainting Goat Cafe
300 20th Ave N, Nashville
|Honey Chipotle Chicken Tacos
|$8.50
Honey Chipotle Seared Chicken, BLT Slaw, Shredded Cheese, Cilantro Lime Crema, Flour Tortillas, Served with Fresh Fried Tortilla Chips and Homemade Salsa
SMOOTHIES • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Nectar Urban Cantina
206 McGavock Pike, Nashville
|Honey Pecan Chicken Salad
|$9.00
|Honey Pecan Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.00