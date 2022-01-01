Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Honey chicken in Nashville

Nashville restaurants
Toast

Nashville restaurants that serve honey chicken

Item pic

 

EG&MC - Nashville/EG&MC

924 Jefferson Street, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tenders- Honey Sriracha$15.00
fried crisp, three jumbo hand breaded chicken tenders tossed in Honey Sriracha sauce
More about EG&MC - Nashville/EG&MC
The Fainting Goat Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Fainting Goat Cafe

300 20th Ave N, Nashville

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
Honey Chipotle Chicken Tacos$8.50
Honey Chipotle Seared Chicken, BLT Slaw, Shredded Cheese, Cilantro Lime Crema, Flour Tortillas, Served with Fresh Fried Tortilla Chips and Homemade Salsa
More about The Fainting Goat Cafe
Nectar Urban Cantina image

SMOOTHIES • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Nectar Urban Cantina

206 McGavock Pike, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (444 reviews)
Takeout
Honey Pecan Chicken Salad$9.00
Honey Pecan Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.00
More about Nectar Urban Cantina
Item pic

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Riddim N Spice

2116 Meharry Blvd, Nashville

Avg 4.8 (633 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Honey Jerk Chicken$4.00
More about Riddim N Spice

