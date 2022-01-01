Hot chocolate in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve hot chocolate
12SOUTH - Frothy Monkey
2509 12th Ave S, Nashville
|Hot Chocolate
steamed Hatcher Dairy chocolate milk
Sunflower Bakehouse
2414 Lebanon Pike, Nashville
|Hot Chocolate
|Peppermint Hot Chocolate
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
D'Andrews Bakery & Cafe
555 Church Street Suite #101, Nashville
|Iced Hot Chocolate 16oz
|$5.25
|Hot Chocolate 12oz
|$5.00
TACOS
Ladybird Taco
2229 10th Ave South, Nashville
|Hot Chocolate
Rich Askinosie Cocoa with local milk
NATIONS - Frothy Monkey
1400 51st Ave N, Nashville
|Hot Chocolate
steamed Hatcher Dairy chocolate milk
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social
7113 CHARLOTTE PIKE STE 2, Nashville
|Hot Chocolate
|$2.75
DTWN NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey
235 5th Ave N, Nashville
|Hot Chocolate
steamed Hatcher Dairy chocolate milk
Barista Parlor
1230 4th Ave N, Nashville
|Hot Chocolate
Milk / Chocolate Ganache / Vanilla
proper bagel
2011 Belmont Boulevard, Nashville
|proper hot chocolate (12oz)
|$5.50
served with house-made marshmallow, 12oz. (contains dairy)
Fido
1812 21st Ave S, Nashville
|Hot Chocolate
|$3.50
Steamed milk with dark chocolate sauce.
Bongo East + Game Point
107 S. 11th, Nashville
|Hot Chocolate
|$3.25
Steamed milk with rich chocolate sauce. Topped with your choice of whipped cream or mini marshmallows!
Barista Parlor - Hillsboro Village
1817 21st Ave S, Nashville
|Hot Chocolate
SMOOTHIES • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Nectar Urban Cantina
206 McGavock Pike, Nashville
|Hot Chocolate 16oz
|$4.25
|Mexican Hot Chocolate 20 oz ICED
|$4.50
The Library Bar
623 Union Street, Nashville
|Hot Chocolate
|$4.25