Hot chocolate in Nashville

Nashville restaurants
Toast

Nashville restaurants that serve hot chocolate

Item pic

 

12SOUTH - Frothy Monkey

2509 12th Ave S, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Chocolate
steamed Hatcher Dairy chocolate milk
More about 12SOUTH - Frothy Monkey
Sunflower Bakehouse image

 

Sunflower Bakehouse

2414 Lebanon Pike, Nashville

Avg 4.8 (287 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Chocolate
Peppermint Hot Chocolate
More about Sunflower Bakehouse
D'Andrews Bakery & Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

D'Andrews Bakery & Cafe

555 Church Street Suite #101, Nashville

Avg 4.9 (466 reviews)
Takeout
Iced Hot Chocolate 16oz$5.25
Hot Chocolate 12oz$5.00
More about D'Andrews Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

TACOS

Ladybird Taco

2229 10th Ave South, Nashville

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Chocolate
Rich Askinosie Cocoa with local milk
More about Ladybird Taco
Item pic

 

NATIONS - Frothy Monkey

1400 51st Ave N, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Chocolate
steamed Hatcher Dairy chocolate milk
More about NATIONS - Frothy Monkey
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social image

 

Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social

7113 CHARLOTTE PIKE STE 2, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$2.75
More about Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social
Caliber Coffee Co. image

SALADS

Caliber Coffee Co.

2513 Lebanon Pike, Nashville

Avg 4.7 (845 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$3.00
More about Caliber Coffee Co.
Item pic

 

DTWN NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey

235 5th Ave N, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Chocolate
steamed Hatcher Dairy chocolate milk
More about DTWN NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey
Item pic

 

Barista Parlor

1230 4th Ave N, Nashville

Avg 3.8 (229 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Chocolate
Milk / Chocolate Ganache / Vanilla
More about Barista Parlor
Consumer pic

 

proper bagel

2011 Belmont Boulevard, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
proper hot chocolate (12oz)$5.50
served with house-made marshmallow, 12oz. (contains dairy)
More about proper bagel
Fido image

 

Fido

1812 21st Ave S, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (1854 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$3.50
Steamed milk with dark chocolate sauce.
More about Fido
Bongo East + Game Point image

 

Bongo East + Game Point

107 S. 11th, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$3.25
Steamed milk with rich chocolate sauce. Topped with your choice of whipped cream or mini marshmallows!
More about Bongo East + Game Point
Barista Parlor - Hillsboro Village image

 

Barista Parlor - Hillsboro Village

1817 21st Ave S, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Chocolate
More about Barista Parlor - Hillsboro Village
Nectar Urban Cantina image

SMOOTHIES • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Nectar Urban Cantina

206 McGavock Pike, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (444 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Chocolate 16oz$4.25
Mexican Hot Chocolate 20 oz ICED$4.50
More about Nectar Urban Cantina
Fenwick's 300 image

 

Fenwick's 300

2600 8th Avenue South, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (512 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$3.00
More about Fenwick's 300
The Library Bar image

 

The Library Bar

623 Union Street, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Chocolate$4.25
More about The Library Bar

Map

Map

