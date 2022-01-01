Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Nashville

Go
Nashville restaurants
Toast

Nashville restaurants that serve hummus

Carrie's Coffee etc image

 

Carrie's Coffee etc

3102 West End Ave #130, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side of Hummus$1.14
More about Carrie's Coffee etc
Kalamata's image

 

Kalamata's

3764 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville

Avg 3.7 (225 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus & Pita$6.00
More about Kalamata's
Item pic

PIZZA

Pastaria

8 City Blvd, Nashville

Avg 4.4 (2647 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus$10.75
olive oil, za'atar, housemade sesame bread
More about Pastaria
Item pic

 

Nashville Sunflower Cafe

2834 Azalea Pl, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Traditional Hummus$2.99
More about Nashville Sunflower Cafe
Hearts image

 

Hearts

914 Gallatin Ave, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brassica Hummus$13.00
Charred broccoli, almonds, toasted seeds, freekah, crispy kale, Ornette sourdough.
More about Hearts
Banner pic

 

Homegrown Taproom & Kitchen

2720 Old Lebanon Rd., Suite 107, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus$7.25
House-roasted garlic hummus with pita OR carrot sticks. For both, add 2.00.
More about Homegrown Taproom & Kitchen
Bongo Belmont image

 

Bongo Belmont

2007 Belmont Blvd, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side of Hummus$4.00
House made hummus served with your choice of tortilla chips or veggies (cucumbers + carrots)
Hummus Wrap$6.50
House made hummus, lettuce, spinach, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers and vegan aioli in a flour tortilla.
Hummus Bomb!$6.00
House made hummus, green leaf lettuce, cucumbers, onions and tomatoes on your choice of bagel.
More about Bongo Belmont
Roundabout Market & Cafe image

 

Roundabout Market & Cafe

1600 Division St Suite 120, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side of Hummus$0.75
More about Roundabout Market & Cafe
Main pic

 

Flora + Fauna

747 Douglas Avenue, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus Wrap$9.00
roasted sweet potato, carrots + broccoli, hummus, hemp hearts, pickled red onion, arugula, zesty avocado dressing with a side of roasted potatoes
More about Flora + Fauna
House Made Hummus Dinner image

TAPAS • GRILL • STEAKS

The Treehouse

1011 Clearview Ave, Nashville

Avg 4.1 (1124 reviews)
Takeout
House Made Hummus Dinner$9.00
House made hummus with whipped goat cheese, sumac, pickled vegetables and toasted pita
More about The Treehouse
Item pic

 

Tennfold

2408 Lebanon Pike, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
White Bean Hummus$10.00
parmesan | parsley | house made pita | chili oil | basil oil
More about Tennfold
Fido image

 

Fido

1812 21st Ave S, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (1854 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus$9.00
cup or bowl, served with your choice of seasonal vegetables or freshly made tortilla chips
More about Fido
Bongo East + Game Point image

 

Bongo East + Game Point

107 S. 11th, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hummus Wrap$10.00
House-made hummus, sundried tomatoes, olives, yellow peppers, cucumber, red onion, and mixed greens in a flour tortilla
More about Bongo East + Game Point
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN

East Nashville Beer Works

320 East Trinity Lane, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (237 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hummus and Pita$8.00
House made hummus and oven toasted pita bread. With Kalamata olives and feta.
More about East Nashville Beer Works
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Roze

1115 Porter Road, Nashville

Avg 4.4 (819 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Hummus$13.00
Grilled Pugliese, Pepitas & Aleppo
Avocado Hummus$8.00
half pint of whipped avocado and white beans, chermoula, and pepitas
Avocado Hummus$13.00
Chermoula & Pepitas
More about Cafe Roze
The Library Bar image

 

The Library Bar

623 Union Street, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus and Crudite$13.00
MINI FLATBREAD WITH SPICED FRIED CHICKPEAS
More about The Library Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Nashville

Cappuccino

Cheese Fries

Chocolate Croissants

Brisket

Tiramisu

Margherita Pizza

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Penne

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Nashville to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Donelson

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Lockeland Springs

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

The Gulch

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

12 South

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Green Hills

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Nashville to explore

Franklin

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Hendersonville

Avg 3.8 (14 restaurants)

Gallatin

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Mount Juliet

No reviews yet

Spring Hill

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Hermitage

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (16 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Madisonville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (848 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston