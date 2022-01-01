Hummus in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve hummus
More about Carrie's Coffee etc
Carrie's Coffee etc
3102 West End Ave #130, Nashville
|Side of Hummus
|$1.14
More about Pastaria
PIZZA
Pastaria
8 City Blvd, Nashville
|Hummus
|$10.75
olive oil, za'atar, housemade sesame bread
More about Nashville Sunflower Cafe
Nashville Sunflower Cafe
2834 Azalea Pl, Nashville
|Traditional Hummus
|$2.99
More about Hearts
Hearts
914 Gallatin Ave, Nashville
|Brassica Hummus
|$13.00
Charred broccoli, almonds, toasted seeds, freekah, crispy kale, Ornette sourdough.
More about Homegrown Taproom & Kitchen
Homegrown Taproom & Kitchen
2720 Old Lebanon Rd., Suite 107, Nashville
|Hummus
|$7.25
House-roasted garlic hummus with pita OR carrot sticks. For both, add 2.00.
More about Bongo Belmont
Bongo Belmont
2007 Belmont Blvd, Nashville
|Side of Hummus
|$4.00
House made hummus served with your choice of tortilla chips or veggies (cucumbers + carrots)
|Hummus Wrap
|$6.50
House made hummus, lettuce, spinach, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers and vegan aioli in a flour tortilla.
|Hummus Bomb!
|$6.00
House made hummus, green leaf lettuce, cucumbers, onions and tomatoes on your choice of bagel.
More about Roundabout Market & Cafe
Roundabout Market & Cafe
1600 Division St Suite 120, Nashville
|Side of Hummus
|$0.75
More about Flora + Fauna
Flora + Fauna
747 Douglas Avenue, Nashville
|Hummus Wrap
|$9.00
roasted sweet potato, carrots + broccoli, hummus, hemp hearts, pickled red onion, arugula, zesty avocado dressing with a side of roasted potatoes
More about The Treehouse
TAPAS • GRILL • STEAKS
The Treehouse
1011 Clearview Ave, Nashville
|House Made Hummus Dinner
|$9.00
House made hummus with whipped goat cheese, sumac, pickled vegetables and toasted pita
More about Tennfold
Tennfold
2408 Lebanon Pike, Nashville
|White Bean Hummus
|$10.00
parmesan | parsley | house made pita | chili oil | basil oil
More about Fido
Fido
1812 21st Ave S, Nashville
|Hummus
|$9.00
cup or bowl, served with your choice of seasonal vegetables or freshly made tortilla chips
More about Bongo East + Game Point
Bongo East + Game Point
107 S. 11th, Nashville
|Hummus Wrap
|$10.00
House-made hummus, sundried tomatoes, olives, yellow peppers, cucumber, red onion, and mixed greens in a flour tortilla
More about East Nashville Beer Works
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN
East Nashville Beer Works
320 East Trinity Lane, Nashville
|Hummus and Pita
|$8.00
House made hummus and oven toasted pita bread. With Kalamata olives and feta.
More about Cafe Roze
FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Roze
1115 Porter Road, Nashville
|Avocado Hummus
|$13.00
Grilled Pugliese, Pepitas & Aleppo
|Avocado Hummus
|$8.00
half pint of whipped avocado and white beans, chermoula, and pepitas
|Avocado Hummus
|$13.00
Chermoula & Pepitas
More about The Library Bar
The Library Bar
623 Union Street, Nashville
|Hummus and Crudite
|$13.00
MINI FLATBREAD WITH SPICED FRIED CHICKPEAS