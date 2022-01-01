Italian subs in Nashville
Coco's Italian Market & Restaurant
411 51st. Ave, Nashville
|Italian beef Sub
|$12.00
Piles of fresh shaved roast beef covered with melted provolone served with Chicago style hot giardiniera & a side of au jus for dipping.
|Italian Sub
|$12.00
For the true Italian: sliced hot capicola, mortadella, pepperoni, spring mix, sliced tomato & red onion.
Castrillos Pizza of Inglewood - East Nashville Neighborhood
1404 McGavock Pk, Nashville
|Italian Stallion Meatball Sub
|$8.95
seasoned meatballs, tomato sauce and topped with a 3 cheese blend
Florence pizza & pasta - 925 Gallatin ave suite 101
925 Gallatin ave suite 101, Nashville
|Italian sub
|$10.99