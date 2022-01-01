Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Italian subs in Nashville

Nashville restaurants
Nashville restaurants that serve italian subs

Coco's Italian Market - 51st Ave image

 

Coco's Italian Market & Restaurant

411 51st. Ave, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Italian beef Sub$12.00
Piles of fresh shaved roast beef covered with melted provolone served with Chicago style hot giardiniera & a side of au jus for dipping.
Italian Sub$12.00
For the true Italian: sliced hot capicola, mortadella, pepperoni, spring mix, sliced tomato & red onion.
More about Coco's Italian Market & Restaurant
Castrillos Pizza of Inglewood image

 

Castrillos Pizza of Inglewood - East Nashville Neighborhood

1404 McGavock Pk, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Stallion Meatball Sub$8.95
seasoned meatballs, tomato sauce and topped with a 3 cheese blend
More about Castrillos Pizza of Inglewood - East Nashville Neighborhood
Florence pizza & pasta image

 

Florence pizza & pasta - 925 Gallatin ave suite 101

925 Gallatin ave suite 101, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Italian sub$10.99
More about Florence pizza & pasta - 925 Gallatin ave suite 101
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

Pizza Perfect - 21st Ave

1602 21st Avenue South, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (2766 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Italian Sub$9.53
Salami, Ham, Provolone, Onions, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Pickles, Romano, Italian Dressing, Served with Chips
Italian Sub$8.19
More about Pizza Perfect - 21st Ave

