Jerk chicken in
Nashville
/
Nashville
/
Jerk Chicken
Nashville restaurants that serve jerk chicken
CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Riddim N Spice
2116 Meharry Blvd, Nashville
Avg 4.8
(633 reviews)
Honey Jerk Chicken
$4.00
BBQ Jerk Chicken
$4.00
More about Riddim N Spice
the GreenHouse - 2211 Bandywood Dr
2211 Bandywood Dr, Nashville
No reviews yet
Jerk Chicken Quesadilla
$11.00
More about the GreenHouse - 2211 Bandywood Dr
