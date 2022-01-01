Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Jerk chicken in Nashville

Go
Nashville restaurants
Toast

Nashville restaurants that serve jerk chicken

Item pic

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Riddim N Spice

2116 Meharry Blvd, Nashville

Avg 4.8 (633 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Honey Jerk Chicken$4.00
BBQ Jerk Chicken$4.00
More about Riddim N Spice
Consumer pic

 

the GreenHouse - 2211 Bandywood Dr

2211 Bandywood Dr, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Jerk Chicken Quesadilla$11.00
More about the GreenHouse - 2211 Bandywood Dr

Map

