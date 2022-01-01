Kale salad in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve kale salad
Nashville Sunflower Cafe
2834 Azalea Pl, Nashville
|Citrus Kale Salad
|$2.99
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Green Hills Grille
2002 Richard Jones Rd, Nashville
|BLACK KALE SALAD
|$13.00
chiffon kale, lemon, olive oil, dried cranberries, marcona almonds, parmesan cheese, cherry tomatoes
proper bagel
2011 Belmont Boulevard, Nashville
|small kale salad
|$7.00
kale, apples, craberries, almonds, honey balsamic dressing.
|large kale salad
|$14.00
kale, apples, craberries, almonds, honey balsamic dressing.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
NashHouse Southern Spoon & Saloon
114 8th Ave. S., Nashville
|Kale Salad
|$14.99
Shredded fresh kale tossed with diced Fuji apple, praline pecans and Honey Vinaigrette, topped with crumbled goat cheese.
*Gluten Free
the GreenHouse
2211 Bandywood Dr, Nashville
|Side Kale Salad
|$3.00
|Small Kale Salad
|$8.00
our famous citrus kale salad w/house roasted turkey & avocado
|GnG Kale Salad
|$8.50
16 oz, kale, sunflower seeds, orange poached raisins, parmesan, citrus dressing