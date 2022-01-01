Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kale salad in Nashville

Nashville restaurants
Toast

Nashville restaurants that serve kale salad

Item pic

 

Nashville Sunflower Cafe

2834 Azalea Pl, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Citrus Kale Salad$2.99
More about Nashville Sunflower Cafe
Green Hills Grille image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Green Hills Grille

2002 Richard Jones Rd, Nashville

Avg 4.8 (1748 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BLACK KALE SALAD$13.00
chiffon kale, lemon, olive oil, dried cranberries, marcona almonds, parmesan cheese, cherry tomatoes
More about Green Hills Grille
McCabe Pub image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

McCabe Pub

4410 Murphy Rd, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (666 reviews)
Takeout
Kale Salad$5.50
More about McCabe Pub
Consumer pic

 

proper bagel

2011 Belmont Boulevard, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
small kale salad$7.00
kale, apples, craberries, almonds, honey balsamic dressing.
large kale salad$14.00
kale, apples, craberries, almonds, honey balsamic dressing.
More about proper bagel
NashHouse Southern Spoon & Saloon image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

NashHouse Southern Spoon & Saloon

114 8th Ave. S., Nashville

Avg 4.1 (1494 reviews)
Takeout
Kale Salad$14.99
Shredded fresh kale tossed with diced Fuji apple, praline pecans and Honey Vinaigrette, topped with crumbled goat cheese.
*Gluten Free
More about NashHouse Southern Spoon & Saloon
Consumer pic

 

the GreenHouse

2211 Bandywood Dr, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Side Kale Salad$3.00
Small Kale Salad$8.00
our famous citrus kale salad w/house roasted turkey & avocado
GnG Kale Salad$8.50
16 oz, kale, sunflower seeds, orange poached raisins, parmesan, citrus dressing
More about the GreenHouse
Restaurant banner

 

Falcon Coffee Bar & Flamingo Cocktail Club

509 Houston St, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (50 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kale Salad$5.00
More about Falcon Coffee Bar & Flamingo Cocktail Club

