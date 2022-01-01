Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Katsu in Nashville

Go
Nashville restaurants
Toast

Nashville restaurants that serve katsu

Item pic

 

The Eastern Peak - Thompson

536 Thompson Lane, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Katsu Don-$15.00
A breaded Japanese pork or chicken cutlet served on a bed of steamed rice with egg, onions, scallions, and katsu don sauce, sprinkled with cut seaweeds
More about The Eastern Peak - Thompson
Item pic

SALADS • SUSHI

The Eastern Peak - Gulch

133 12th Ave N, Nashville

Avg 4.2 (397 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Katsu Don-$16.00
A breaded Japanese pork or chicken cutlet served on a bed of steamed rice with egg, onions, scallions, and katsu don sauce, sprinkled with cut seaweeds
More about The Eastern Peak - Gulch
The Hart image

 

The Hart

321 Hart St, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pork Katsu$17.00
More about The Hart
Item pic

 

Red Perch

4101 Charlotte Ave Suite G120, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Katsu Chicken Tacos$13.00
More about Red Perch
Item pic

SUSHI

The Eastern Peak - Bellevue

8121 Sawyer Brown Rd, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (1359 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Katsu Don$14.50
A breaded Japanese pork or chicken cutlet served on a bed of steamed rice with egg, onions, scallions, and katsu don sauce, sprinkled with cut seaweeds
More about The Eastern Peak - Bellevue

