Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kimchi in Nashville

Go
Nashville restaurants
Toast

Nashville restaurants that serve kimchi

The Eastern Peak image

 

The Eastern Peak - Thompson

536 Thompson Lane, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kimchi Sauce-$0.50
More about The Eastern Peak - Thompson
Nomzilla! sushi et cetera image

SUSHI

Nomzilla!

1000 Gallatin Ave,Ste A, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (342 reviews)
Takeout
Kimchi Ramen$15.00
Tonkotsu broth, bulgogi pork, onion, mushrooms, kimchi, soy marinated egg.
Kimchi$4.00
More about Nomzilla!
The Eastern Peak image

SALADS • SUSHI

The Eastern Peak - Gulch

133 12th Ave N, Nashville

Avg 4.2 (397 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kimchi Sauce-$0.50
Kimchi Side-$2.00
Kimchi Fried Rice-$13.50
Jasmine rice stir-fried with egg, kimchi, bell peppers, gochujang, garlic, onions, scallions, and chili flakes
More about The Eastern Peak - Gulch
Item pic

 

Hawker's Asian Street Fare - Nashville

626A Main Street, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Kimchi$8.00
Fermented veggies with a kick.
Steak and Kimchi Fried Rice$8.50
Spicy housemade kimchi, steak, egg, onions, soy and gochujang sauce.
More about Hawker's Asian Street Fare - Nashville
The Hart image

 

The Hart

321 Hart St, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kimchi Fried Rice$17.00
Kimchi Fried Rice$14.00
More about The Hart
Item pic

 

Fenwick's 300

2600 8th Avenue South, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (512 reviews)
Takeout
Kimchi Reuben$13.00
Corned beef (or turkey), Swiss cheese, kimchi, sauerkraut, 300 island, marble rye, choice of side
More about Fenwick's 300

Browse other tasty dishes in Nashville

Quesadillas

Chef Salad

Stromboli

Pastries

Chicken Parmesan

Philly Cheesesteaks

Steak Quesadillas

Taco Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Nashville to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Donelson

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Lockeland Springs

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

The Gulch

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

12 South

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Green Hills

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Nashville to explore

Franklin

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Hendersonville

Avg 3.8 (15 restaurants)

Gallatin

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Mount Juliet

No reviews yet

Lebanon

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Hermitage

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)

Spring Hill

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (17 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Madisonville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (85 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1005 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (380 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (82 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston