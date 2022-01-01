Kimchi in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve kimchi
The Eastern Peak - Thompson
536 Thompson Lane, Nashville
|Kimchi Sauce-
|$0.50
SUSHI
Nomzilla!
1000 Gallatin Ave,Ste A, Nashville
|Kimchi Ramen
|$15.00
Tonkotsu broth, bulgogi pork, onion, mushrooms, kimchi, soy marinated egg.
|Kimchi
|$4.00
SALADS • SUSHI
The Eastern Peak - Gulch
133 12th Ave N, Nashville
|Kimchi Sauce-
|$0.50
|Kimchi Side-
|$2.00
|Kimchi Fried Rice-
|$13.50
Jasmine rice stir-fried with egg, kimchi, bell peppers, gochujang, garlic, onions, scallions, and chili flakes
Hawker's Asian Street Fare - Nashville
626A Main Street, Nashville
|Spicy Kimchi
|$8.00
Fermented veggies with a kick.
|Steak and Kimchi Fried Rice
|$8.50
Spicy housemade kimchi, steak, egg, onions, soy and gochujang sauce.