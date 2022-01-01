Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lasagna in Nashville

Nashville restaurants
Nashville restaurants that serve lasagna

Coco's Italian Market - 51st Ave image

 

Coco's Italian Market - 51st Ave

411 51st. Ave, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
VEGETARIAN LASAGNA$16.00
Pasta layered with mushrooms, carrots, squash, zucchini, onion, garlic and spinach, baked with mozzarella, ricotta and egg mixture, Romano and Parmesan cheeses.
MATEO’S BREAKFAST LASAGNA$13.00
Soon to be your favorite, it is really delicious. Lasagna with layers of egg, ricotta cheese, sautéed spinach and your choice of: sausage, meatball, ham, chicken, pancetta or pepperoni topped with mozzarella cheese and a sprinkle of Parmesan. Served with marinara sauce and a slice of bread.
LASAGNA BOLOGNESE$17.00
Scrumptious layers of pasta filled with Bolognese, mozzarella, ricotta and egg mixture, Romano and Parmesan cheeses.
More about Coco's Italian Market - 51st Ave
Pizza Perfect image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Pizza Perfect

357 Clofton Dr, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (920 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Lasagna$9.75
Spinach Lasagna$9.75
More about Pizza Perfect
Item pic

PIZZA

Pastaria

8 City Blvd, Nashville

Avg 4.4 (2647 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lasagna Bolognese$21.50
bolognese, tomato, mascarpone, mozzarella
*note-no substitutions on this item
More about Pastaria
Assembly Food Hall image

 

Assembly Food Hall

5055 Broadway Place, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (37 reviews)
Takeout
12" LASAGNA$20.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, meatballs, ricotta, scamorza, mozzarella di bufala, garlic, pecorino romano, fresh basil garnish
9" LASAGNA$14.75
San Marzano tomato sauce, meatballs, ricotta, scamorza, mozzarella di bufala, garlic, pecorino romano, fresh basil garnish
More about Assembly Food Hall
Item pic

 

Nashville Sunflower Cafe

2834 Azalea Pl, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lasagna$7.99
Rice noodles layered in with our house-made Tofu Ricotta, Roasted Zucchini, traditional Lasagna Sauce, & topped with vegan cheese. Vegan and gluten-free.
More about Nashville Sunflower Cafe
Edley's BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Edley's BBQ

908 Main St, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (361 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket Lasagna$30.00
Lasagna noodles layered with Edley's signature smoked brisket, marinara sauce, ricotta cheese, onions and peppers. Topped with cheddar and jack cheese. 6 large portions. Heating from frozen takes about 1 hour and 30 minutes.
More about Edley's BBQ
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

Pizza Perfect

1602 21st Avenue South, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (2766 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Lasagna$9.75
Beef Lasagna$10.90
Lasagna Noodles Layered with Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella, Seasoned Ground Beef, and Marinara, Served with Garlic Bread
Spinach Lasagna$10.90
Lasagna Noodles Layered with Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella, Spinach and Marinara, Served with Garlic Bread
More about Pizza Perfect
Item pic

 

Mirko Pasta

2264 Lebanon Pike, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lasagna Bites$12.00
Bite side lasagna fried in beer batter served with parmesan and pomodoro sauce.
Lasagna Classica$16.00
Homemade pasta sheets layered with beef, mozzarella, and parmesan.
More about Mirko Pasta
Consumer pic

 

the GreenHouse

2211 Bandywood Dr, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Classic Lasagna$19.50
Bear Creek Farms beef, slow roasted tomato sauce, pasta, béchamel, ricotta, cheese
More about the GreenHouse

