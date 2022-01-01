Lasagna in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve lasagna
More about Coco's Italian Market - 51st Ave
Coco's Italian Market - 51st Ave
411 51st. Ave, Nashville
|VEGETARIAN LASAGNA
|$16.00
Pasta layered with mushrooms, carrots, squash, zucchini, onion, garlic and spinach, baked with mozzarella, ricotta and egg mixture, Romano and Parmesan cheeses.
|MATEO’S BREAKFAST LASAGNA
|$13.00
Soon to be your favorite, it is really delicious. Lasagna with layers of egg, ricotta cheese, sautéed spinach and your choice of: sausage, meatball, ham, chicken, pancetta or pepperoni topped with mozzarella cheese and a sprinkle of Parmesan. Served with marinara sauce and a slice of bread.
|LASAGNA BOLOGNESE
|$17.00
Scrumptious layers of pasta filled with Bolognese, mozzarella, ricotta and egg mixture, Romano and Parmesan cheeses.
More about Pizza Perfect
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Pizza Perfect
357 Clofton Dr, Nashville
|Beef Lasagna
|$9.75
|Spinach Lasagna
|$9.75
More about Pastaria
PIZZA
Pastaria
8 City Blvd, Nashville
|Lasagna Bolognese
|$21.50
bolognese, tomato, mascarpone, mozzarella
*note-no substitutions on this item
More about Assembly Food Hall
Assembly Food Hall
5055 Broadway Place, Nashville
|12" LASAGNA
|$20.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, meatballs, ricotta, scamorza, mozzarella di bufala, garlic, pecorino romano, fresh basil garnish
|9" LASAGNA
|$14.75
San Marzano tomato sauce, meatballs, ricotta, scamorza, mozzarella di bufala, garlic, pecorino romano, fresh basil garnish
More about Nashville Sunflower Cafe
Nashville Sunflower Cafe
2834 Azalea Pl, Nashville
|Lasagna
|$7.99
Rice noodles layered in with our house-made Tofu Ricotta, Roasted Zucchini, traditional Lasagna Sauce, & topped with vegan cheese. Vegan and gluten-free.
More about Edley's BBQ
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Edley's BBQ
908 Main St, Nashville
|Brisket Lasagna
|$30.00
Lasagna noodles layered with Edley's signature smoked brisket, marinara sauce, ricotta cheese, onions and peppers. Topped with cheddar and jack cheese. 6 large portions. Heating from frozen takes about 1 hour and 30 minutes.
More about Pizza Perfect
PIZZA • SALADS
Pizza Perfect
1602 21st Avenue South, Nashville
|Beef Lasagna
|$9.75
|Beef Lasagna
|$10.90
Lasagna Noodles Layered with Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella, Seasoned Ground Beef, and Marinara, Served with Garlic Bread
|Spinach Lasagna
|$10.90
Lasagna Noodles Layered with Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella, Spinach and Marinara, Served with Garlic Bread
More about Mirko Pasta
Mirko Pasta
2264 Lebanon Pike, Nashville
|Lasagna Bites
|$12.00
Bite side lasagna fried in beer batter served with parmesan and pomodoro sauce.
|Lasagna Classica
|$16.00
Homemade pasta sheets layered with beef, mozzarella, and parmesan.