Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Nashville

Go
Nashville restaurants
Toast

Nashville restaurants that serve lobsters

Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Boston Commons

1008-A Woodland StNashville, TN 37206, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (1261 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lobster Bites$24.00
MAINE LOBSTER ROLL$32.00
Shredded Lobster Meat on a Toasted Buttered New England Roll
More about Boston Commons
Item pic

 

Rock N Roll Sushi

2266 Lebanon Pike, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rockin Lobster$16.75
Tails wins. Whole tempura lobster tail drizzled with our signature spicy-sweet-creamy headbanger sauce, savory eel sauce and a sprinkle of sesame seeds.
Shrimp and Lobster$28.30
Served with soup or salad, fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
Lobster Solo$20.95
Served with soup or salad, side of fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Consumer pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Southside Grill

6601 Sugar Valley D, Nashville

Avg 5 (1321 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Ravioli with Shrimp$25.00
With crispy prosciutto and a creamy truffle oil parmesan cheese sauce with spinach.
More about Southside Grill
Item pic

 

Rock N Roll Sushi

1610 21st Ave South, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rockin Lobster$16.75
Tails wins. Whole tempura lobster tail drizzled with our signature spicy-sweet-creamy headbanger sauce, savory eel sauce and a sprinkle of sesame seeds.
Chicken and Lobster$27.25
Served with soup or salad, fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
Lobster Solo$20.95
Served with soup or salad, side of fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
More about Rock N Roll Sushi

Browse other tasty dishes in Nashville

Tortas

Wontons

Scallops

Cookies

Veggie Salad

Margherita Pizza

Croissants

Garlic Bread

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Nashville to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Donelson

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Lockeland Springs

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

The Gulch

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

12 South

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Green Hills

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Nashville to explore

Franklin

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Hendersonville

Avg 3.8 (14 restaurants)

Gallatin

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Mount Juliet

No reviews yet

Spring Hill

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Hermitage

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (16 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Madisonville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (848 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston