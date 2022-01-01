Lobsters in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve lobsters
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Boston Commons
1008-A Woodland StNashville, TN 37206, Nashville
|Lobster Bites
|$24.00
|MAINE LOBSTER ROLL
|$32.00
Shredded Lobster Meat on a Toasted Buttered New England Roll
Rock N Roll Sushi
2266 Lebanon Pike, Nashville
|Rockin Lobster
|$16.75
Tails wins. Whole tempura lobster tail drizzled with our signature spicy-sweet-creamy headbanger sauce, savory eel sauce and a sprinkle of sesame seeds.
|Shrimp and Lobster
|$28.30
Served with soup or salad, fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
|Lobster Solo
|$20.95
Served with soup or salad, side of fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Southside Grill
6601 Sugar Valley D, Nashville
|Lobster Ravioli with Shrimp
|$25.00
With crispy prosciutto and a creamy truffle oil parmesan cheese sauce with spinach.
Rock N Roll Sushi
1610 21st Ave South, Nashville
|Rockin Lobster
|$16.75
Tails wins. Whole tempura lobster tail drizzled with our signature spicy-sweet-creamy headbanger sauce, savory eel sauce and a sprinkle of sesame seeds.
|Chicken and Lobster
|$27.25
Served with soup or salad, fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
|Lobster Solo
|$20.95
Served with soup or salad, side of fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce