Mac and cheese in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve mac and cheese
STEAKS
The Southern Steak & Oyster
150 3rd Ave S, Nashville
|White Cheddar Mac and Cheese
|$7.00
TailGate Brewery
811 Gallatin Avenue, Nashville
|12" Mac & Cheese Pizza
|$21.99
Nacho cheese base, shredded mozzarella, macaroni & cheese, Canadian bacon and seasoned bread crumbs
|Mac & Cheese Fries
|$15.99
Shredded mozzarella, Canadian bacon, mac & cheese, bread crumbs and a hot nacho cheese drizzle
|16" Mac & Cheese Pizza
|$28.99
Nacho cheese base, shredded mozzarella, macaroni & cheese, Canadian bacon, and seasoned bread crumbs.
Pinewood
33 Peabody St, Nashville
|Kid's Mac & Cheese
|$8.00
|Short Rib Mac+Cheese
|$22.00
fresh rigatoni, mornay sauce
The Mockingbird Nashville
121A 12th Ave North, Nashville
|Mac & Cheese
|$12.00
Cheddar, gruyere, manchego
The Row Kitchen & Pub
110 Lyle Ave, Nashville
|Bacon Mac & Cheese
|$6.99
|Kid's Mac & Cheese
|$7.99
|Bacon Mac & Cheese
|$6.99
Homegrown Taproom & Kitchen
2720 Old Lebanon Rd., Suite 107, Nashville
|Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese
|$14.75
Macaroni mixed with house-made cheese sauce topped with chicken, buffalo sauce, bacon, bleu cheese, tomatoes and scallions.
|House Mac & Cheese
|Barbecue Mac & Cheese
|$15.00
Macaroni mixed with house-made cheese sauce topped with chicken OR pork, house barbecue sauce, smoked cheddar and scallions.
ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Elliston Place Soda Shop
2105 Elliston Place, Nashville
|Kid Mac & Cheese & Side
|$4.99
Assembly Food Hall
5055 BROADWAY PLACE, NASHVILLE
|Buffalo Chicken Mac n Cheese
|$6.00
Queso mac n cheese with pulled shredded chicken, Frank's original buffalo sauce, parsley flakes
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Edley's BBQ
2706 12th Ave S, Nashville
|Quart - Mac & Cheese
|$10.00
|Pint - Mac & Cheese
|$6.00
|Mac & Cheese
|$4.00
We build our four-cheese sauce from scratch, top it with bread crumbs and bake it for perfection!
Smokin Thighs
4400 Charlotte Ave, Nashville
|Spicy Bacon Mac & Cheese
|$6.00
Spicy Bacon Mac & Cheese is topped with tomatoes, jalapeños and crushed red pepper.
|Chili Bacon Mac & Cheese
|$7.50
Bacon Mac & Cheese topped with our Smoked Chicken Chili, cheddar, onions and bacon.
|Bacon Mac & Cheese
|$5.50
Mac & Cheese Made with a local pimento cheese, heave cream and much love.
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
HoneyFire BBQ
8127 Sawyer Brown Road, Nashville
|MAC & CHEESE
|$2.99
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • BBQ • SALADS • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Corner Pub Downtown
151 5th Ave. N, Nashville
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$5.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Corner Pub Bellevue
8058 TN-100, Nashville
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$5.00
elpaseoCANTINA
905 51st Ave, Nashville
|Mexican Mac & Cheese
|$6.75
Macaroni pasta blend with house made cheese dip topped with traditional masa crumbles
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Central BBQ
408 11th Ave N, Nashville
|Quart Mac and Cheese
|$14.00
|Mac N’ Cheese
|$6.00
|Mac N’ Cheese (regular)
|$3.00
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
NashHouse Southern Spoon & Saloon
114 8th Ave. S., Nashville
|Mac N Cheese
|$6.99
Fido
1812 21st Ave S, Nashville
|Mac & Cheese
|$5.00
cup or bowl, Kenny’s Farmhouse Cheddar and parmesan cheese. bowl size served with side salad
Assembly Food Hall
5055 Broadway Place, Nashville
|Mac & Cheese
|$2.50