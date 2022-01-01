Muffins in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve muffins
12SOUTH - Frothy Monkey
2509 12th Ave S, Nashville
|Muffin - Donut
|$2.50
|Muffin - Blueberry
|$2.50
|GF Muffin - Seasonal
|$3.50
Sunflower Bakehouse
2414 Lebanon Pike, Nashville
|Apple Spice Muffin
|$4.25
|Blueberry Crumble Muffin
|$4.25
|Banana Nut Muffin
|$4.25
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
D'Andrews Bakery & Cafe
555 Church Street Suite #101, Nashville
|Blueberry Cornmeal Muffin
|$3.25
NATIONS - Frothy Monkey
1400 51st Ave N, Nashville
|Muffin - Donut
|$2.50
|GF Muffin - Blueberry
|$3.50
|Muffin - Blueberry
|$2.50
Bongo Belmont
2007 Belmont Blvd, Nashville
|Banana Oat Chocolate Chip Muffin
|$5.50
Vegan & Gluten-Free by Morsel
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social
7113 CHARLOTTE PIKE STE 2, Nashville
|Muffin
Pre-packaged.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Fainting Goat Cafe
300 20th Ave N, Nashville
|Blueberry Muffin
|$2.25
|Chocolate Muffin
|$2.25
|Banana Nut Muffin
|$2.25
SALADS
Caliber Coffee Co.
2513 Lebanon Pike, Nashville
|Muffins
|$4.00
Muffins baked in house daily.
DTWN NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey
235 5th Ave N, Nashville
|Muffin - Donut
|$2.50
|GF Muffin - Blueberry
|$3.50
|Muffin - Blueberry
|$2.50
EAST NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey
1701 Fatherland St, Nashville
|Muffin - Donut
|$2.50
|GF Muffin - Blueberry
|$3.50
|Muffin - Blueberry
|$2.50
proper bagel
2011 Belmont Boulevard, Nashville
|Cranberry Hazelnut Muffin
|$4.00
cinnamon chip coffee cake crumb muffin
Bongo East + Game Point
107 S. 11th, Nashville
|Blueberry Muffin
|$3.50
Fresh baked daily by Village Bakery & Provisions, Nashville, TN
|Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffin
|$3.50
Fresh baked daily by Village Bakery & Provisions, Nashville, TN
|Vegan Chocolate & Beet Muffin
|$3.50
Fresh baked daily by Village Bakery & Provisions, Nashville, TN
SMOOTHIES • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Nectar Urban Cantina
206 McGavock Pike, Nashville
|Muffin
|$3.75
Blueberry | French Toast | Apple | Double Chocolate | Pistachio | etc.
the GreenHouse
2211 Bandywood Dr, Nashville
|GF Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin
|$4.50
Gluten Free
|Lemon Blueberry Muffin
|$4.50
yogurt, lemon zest, blueberries, flour
|Morning Glory Muffin
|$3.50
carrot, apple, coconut, flour, egg, oil, raisins, cinnamon
Falcon Coffee Bar & Flamingo Cocktail Club
509 Houston St, Nashville
|Banana Bread Muffin
|$4.00
The Library Bar
623 Union Street, Nashville
|Country Muffin
|$14.00
ENGLISH MUFFIN, SAUSAGE, CHEESE, EGG AND SIDE OF BREAKFAST POTATOES
|Muffin
|$3.50