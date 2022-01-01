Nachos in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve nachos
Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville
530 Church Street, Nashville
|Vegetarian Nachos
|$8.50
A bed of tortilla chips topped with beans, rice, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and shredded cheese
|Chicken Nachos
|$10.25
Fresh & crisp tortilla chips topped with guacamole, sour cream, beans, pico de gallo & cheese and chicken
|Surf & Turf Nachos
|$10.75
Fresh & crisp tortilla chips topped shrimp & steak with guacamole, sour cream, beans, pico de gallo, cheese & Oscar's special sauce
Assembly Food Hall
5055 Broadway Place, Nashville
|GF Barbacoa Nachos
|$5.95
blue corn chips, queso blanco, toasted corn pico, lime crema, salsa verde, queso fresco, micro cilantro
|Barbacoa Nachos
|$5.65
blue corn chips, queso blanco, toasted corn pico, lime crema, salsa verde, queso fresco, micro cilantro
TailGate Brewery
811 Gallatin Avenue, Nashville
|Side of Nacho Cheese
|$0.99
|Nacho Cheese Fries
|$10.99
Hot nacho cheese, shredded mozzarella and cheddar
Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville
2323 Elliston Place, Nashville
|Vegeterian Nachos
|$8.50
|Chicken Nachos
|$10.25
Fresh & crisp tortilla chips topped with chicken, guacamole, sour cream, beans, pico de gallo & cheese
|Carne Asada Nachos
|$10.50
Fresh & crisp tortilla chips topped with carne asada, guacamole, sour cream, beans, pico de gallo & cheese
Nashville Sunflower Cafe
2834 Azalea Pl, Nashville
|Black Bean Nachos
|$10.99
Corn Chips, Cashew Queso, Jalapenos, Black Bean & Corn Salsa, Crema
Corn Chips, Cashew Queso, Jalapenos, Savory BBQ, BBQ Sauce
Pancho and Lefty's Cantina
104 5th Ave S, Nashville
|Big Ass Nachos
|$13.00
Charro beans, chile-lime
corn, queso blanco, pico de gallo, jalapeños, crema, and
cilantro served with crispy tortilla chips.
TailGate Brewery
1538 Demonbreun Street, Nashville
|Side of Nacho Cheese
|$0.99
|Nacho Cheese Fries
|$10.99
Hot nacho cheese, shredded mozzarella and cheddar
Oscar's Taco Shop - The Nations Nashville
5104 Centennial Boulevard, Nashville
|Steak Nachos
|$10.00
House tortilla chips, topped with marinated steak, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese
Bottle Cap
2403 12th Avenue South, Nashville
|Nachos
|$10.00
Corn tortilla chips with cheese dip, monterey jack, sour cream, salsa, jalapenos and guacamole
Edley's BBQ
2706 12th Ave S, Nashville
|BBQ Nachos
|$13.50
A House Favorite made from top to bottom with fresh Kettle Chips, Nacho Cheese, Pico de Gallo, BBQ sauce, Green Onions, Sour Cream and your choice of Pork, Chicken, or Brisket.
Edley's BBQ
908 Main St, Nashville
|BBQ Nachos
|$13.50
A House Favorite made from top to bottom with fresh Kettle Chips, Nacho Cheese, Pico de Gallo, BBQ sauce, Green Onions, Sour Cream and your choice of Pork, Chicken, or Brisket.
Smokin Thighs
4400 Charlotte Ave, Nashville
|Loaded Smoked Chicken Nachos
|$12.00
A bed of nacho chips, topped with applewood smoked chicken, local made queso, bacon, 'que sour cream and jalapenos.
HoneyFire BBQ
8127 Sawyer Brown Road, Nashville
|WOODROW NACHOS
|$12.99
House-made tortilla chips, creamy white queso, bourbon baked beans, and hickory smoked pulled pork, topped with HoneyFire Original sauce, sour cream and sliced jalapenos
Corner Pub Downtown
151 5th Ave. N, Nashville
|PUB NACHOS
|$10.00
Our crispy tortilla chips piled high with your choice of chicken or chili. Topped with white cheese dip and melted monterey jack and cheddar cheese.
Peppers, onions, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream
Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant
1313 woodland st, Nashville
|Fajita Nachos Supreme Chicken
|$13.50
|Fajita Nachos Supreme Steak
|$14.75
|Nachos Al Carbon Chicken
|$12.99
The Fainting Goat Cafe
300 20th Ave N, Nashville
|Nacho Doritos
|$1.00
Corner Pub Bellevue
8058 TN-100, Nashville
|PUB NACHOS
|$10.00
Our crispy tortilla chips piled high with your choice of chicken or chili. Topped with white cheese dip and melted monterey jack and cheddar cheese.
Peppers, onions, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream
TACOS 1989 - Nashville
600 9th ave suite 100, Nashville
|Nachos
|$12.89
|Monster Nachos
|$19.89
Pancho and Lefty's Cantina
4501 Murphy Rd, Nashville
|Big Ass Nachos
|$10.00
Charro beans, chile-lime
corn, queso blanco, pico de gallo, jalapeños, crema, and
cilantro served with crispy tortilla chips. Add Adobo chicken, ground beef, vegan chorizo, steak, or barbacoa for a little extra.
Cerveza Jack's Nashville
135 2nd ave N, Nashville
|Nachos
|$12.00
elpaseoCANTINA
905 51st Ave, Nashville
|Loaded Nachos
|$9.75
Tower of warm tortilla chips layered with pierce beans, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, onions and jalapeños.
|Nachos al Carbon
|$13.75
Loaded Nachos Cantina with choice of Chicken, Al Pastor, Carnitas, Carne Asada. extra salsa on side.
Central BBQ
408 11th Ave N, Nashville
|Full Pork BBQ Nachos
|$12.00
|Half Chicken BBQ Nachos
|$10.00
|Half Pork BBQ Nachos
|$9.00
Beyond the Edge Neighborhood Sports Bar
112 S. 11th St., Nashville
|TAILGATE NACHOS
|$11.99
Nectar Urban Cantina
206 McGavock Pike, Nashville
|Nachos
|$9.00
Tortilla chips | Queso | Black Beans
Pico De Gallo | Pickled Jalapeños | Romaine Lettuce | Guacamole | Mexican Crema
TailGate Brewery
7300 Charlotte Pike, Nashville
|Side of Nacho Cheese
|$0.99
|Nacho Cheese Fries
|$10.99
Hot nacho cheese, shredded mozzarella and cheddar
Edley's BBQ
4500 Murphy Rd, Nashville
|BBQ Nachos
|$13.50
A House Favorite made from top to bottom with fresh Kettle Chips, Nacho Cheese, Pico de Gallo, BBQ sauce, Green Onions, Sour Cream and your choice of Pork, Chicken, or Brisket.
Smokin Thighs
611 Wedgewood Avenue, Nashville
|Loaded Smoked Chicken Nachos
|$12.00
A bed of nacho chips, topped with applewood smoked chicken, local made queso, bacon, 'que sour cream and jalapenos.
Falcon Coffee Bar & Flamingo Cocktail Club
509 Houston St, Nashville
|Breakfast Nachos
|$12.00
