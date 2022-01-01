Nachos in Nashville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville

530 Church Street, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (1003 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vegetarian Nachos$8.50
A bed of tortilla chips topped with beans, rice, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and shredded cheese
Chicken Nachos$10.25
Fresh & crisp tortilla chips topped with guacamole, sour cream, beans, pico de gallo & cheese and chicken
Surf & Turf Nachos$10.75
Fresh & crisp tortilla chips topped shrimp & steak with guacamole, sour cream, beans, pico de gallo, cheese & Oscar's special sauce
More about Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville
Item pic

 

Assembly Food Hall

5055 Broadway Place, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (37 reviews)
Takeout
GF Barbacoa Nachos$5.95
blue corn chips, queso blanco, toasted corn pico, lime crema, salsa verde, queso fresco, micro cilantro
Barbacoa Nachos$5.65
blue corn chips, queso blanco, toasted corn pico, lime crema, salsa verde, queso fresco, micro cilantro
More about Assembly Food Hall
Item pic

 

TailGate Brewery

811 Gallatin Avenue, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side of Nacho Cheese$0.99
Nacho Cheese Fries$10.99
Hot nacho cheese, shredded mozzarella and cheddar
More about TailGate Brewery
Item pic

 

Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville

2323 Elliston Place, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vegeterian Nachos$8.50
Chicken Nachos$10.25
Fresh & crisp tortilla chips topped with chicken, guacamole, sour cream, beans, pico de gallo & cheese
Carne Asada Nachos$10.50
Fresh & crisp tortilla chips topped with carne asada, guacamole, sour cream, beans, pico de gallo & cheese
More about Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville
Peg Leg Porker image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Peg Leg Porker

903 Gleaves St, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (7772 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ Nachos$11.95
More about Peg Leg Porker
Item pic

 

Nashville Sunflower Cafe

2834 Azalea Pl, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Black Bean Nachos$10.99
Corn Chips, Cashew Queso, Jalapenos, Black Bean & Corn Salsa, Crema
Famous BBQ Nachos$11.99
Famous BBQ Nachos$11.99
Corn Chips, Cashew Queso, Jalapenos, Savory BBQ, BBQ Sauce
More about Nashville Sunflower Cafe
Pancho and Lefty's Cantina image

 

Pancho and Lefty's Cantina

104 5th Ave S, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Big Ass Nachos$13.00
Charro beans, chile-lime
corn, queso blanco, pico de gallo, jalapeños, crema, and
cilantro served with crispy tortilla chips.
More about Pancho and Lefty's Cantina
Item pic

 

TailGate Brewery

1538 Demonbreun Street, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side of Nacho Cheese$0.99
Nacho Cheese Fries$10.99
Hot nacho cheese, shredded mozzarella and cheddar
More about TailGate Brewery
Oscar's Taco Shop - The Nations Nashville image

 

Oscar's Taco Shop - The Nations Nashville

5104 Centennial Boulevard, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Nachos$10.00
House tortilla chips, topped with marinated steak, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese
More about Oscar's Taco Shop - The Nations Nashville
Item pic

 

Bottle Cap

2403 12th Avenue South, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (106 reviews)
Takeout
Nachos$10.00
Corn tortilla chips with cheese dip, monterey jack, sour cream, salsa, jalapenos and guacamole
More about Bottle Cap
Edley's BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Edley's BBQ

2706 12th Ave S, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (3001 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ Nachos$13.50
A House Favorite made from top to bottom with fresh Kettle Chips, Nacho Cheese, Pico de Gallo, BBQ sauce, Green Onions, Sour Cream and your choice of Pork, Chicken, or Brisket.
More about Edley's BBQ
Edley's BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Edley's BBQ

908 Main St, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (361 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ Nachos$13.50
A House Favorite made from top to bottom with fresh Kettle Chips, Nacho Cheese, Pico de Gallo, BBQ sauce, Green Onions, Sour Cream and your choice of Pork, Chicken, or Brisket.
More about Edley's BBQ
Smokin Thighs image

 

Smokin Thighs

4400 Charlotte Ave, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Loaded Smoked Chicken Nachos$12.00
A bed of nacho chips, topped with applewood smoked chicken, local made queso, bacon, 'que sour cream and jalapenos.
More about Smokin Thighs
HoneyFire BBQ image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

HoneyFire BBQ

8127 Sawyer Brown Road, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (1276 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
WOODROW NACHOS$12.99
House-made tortilla chips, creamy white queso, bourbon baked beans, and hickory smoked pulled pork, topped with HoneyFire Original sauce, sour cream and sliced jalapenos
More about HoneyFire BBQ
Corner Pub Downtown image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • BBQ • SALADS • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Corner Pub Downtown

151 5th Ave. N, Nashville

Avg 4.4 (692 reviews)
Takeout
PUB NACHOS$10.00
Our crispy tortilla chips piled high with your choice of chicken or chili. Topped with white cheese dip and melted monterey jack and cheddar cheese.
Peppers, onions, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream
More about Corner Pub Downtown
Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant

1313 woodland st, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (188 reviews)
Takeout
Fajita Nachos Supreme Chicken$13.50
Fajita Nachos Supreme Steak$14.75
Nachos Al Carbon Chicken$12.99
More about Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant
The Fainting Goat Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Fainting Goat Cafe

300 20th Ave N, Nashville

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
Nacho Doritos$1.00
More about The Fainting Goat Cafe
Corner Pub Bellevue image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Corner Pub Bellevue

8058 TN-100, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (167 reviews)
Takeout
PUB NACHOS$10.00
Our crispy tortilla chips piled high with your choice of chicken or chili. Topped with white cheese dip and melted monterey jack and cheddar cheese.
Peppers, onions, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream
More about Corner Pub Bellevue
TACOS 1989 - Nashville image

 

TACOS 1989 - Nashville

600 9th ave suite 100, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nachos$12.89
Monster Nachos$19.89
More about TACOS 1989 - Nashville
Item pic

 

Pancho and Lefty's Cantina

4501 Murphy Rd, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Big Ass Nachos$10.00
Charro beans, chile-lime
corn, queso blanco, pico de gallo, jalapeños, crema, and
cilantro served with crispy tortilla chips. Add Adobo chicken, ground beef, vegan chorizo, steak, or barbacoa for a little extra.
More about Pancho and Lefty's Cantina
Banner pic

FRENCH FRIES

Cerveza Jack's Nashville

135 2nd ave N, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (834 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Nachos$12.00
More about Cerveza Jack's Nashville
elpaseoCANTINA image

 

elpaseoCANTINA

905 51st Ave, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Loaded Nachos$9.75
Tower of warm tortilla chips layered with pierce beans, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, onions and jalapeños.
Nachos al Carbon$13.75
Loaded Nachos Cantina with choice of Chicken, Al Pastor, Carnitas, Carne Asada. extra salsa on side.
More about elpaseoCANTINA
Full Pork BBQ Nachos image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Central BBQ

408 11th Ave N, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (1395 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Full Pork BBQ Nachos$12.00
Half Chicken BBQ Nachos$10.00
Half Pork BBQ Nachos$9.00
More about Central BBQ
Beyond the Edge Neighborhood Sports Bar image

 

Beyond the Edge Neighborhood Sports Bar

112 S. 11th St., Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
TAILGATE NACHOS$11.99
More about Beyond the Edge Neighborhood Sports Bar
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Nectar Urban Cantina

206 McGavock Pike, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (444 reviews)
Takeout
Nachos$9.00
Tortilla chips | Queso | Black Beans
Pico De Gallo | Pickled Jalapeños | Romaine Lettuce | Guacamole | Mexican Crema
More about Nectar Urban Cantina
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

TailGate Brewery

7300 Charlotte Pike, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (596 reviews)
Takeout
Side of Nacho Cheese$0.99
Nacho Cheese Fries$10.99
Hot nacho cheese, shredded mozzarella and cheddar
More about TailGate Brewery
Edley's BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Edley's BBQ

4500 Murphy Rd, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (483 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ Nachos$13.50
A House Favorite made from top to bottom with fresh Kettle Chips, Nacho Cheese, Pico de Gallo, BBQ sauce, Green Onions, Sour Cream and your choice of Pork, Chicken, or Brisket.
More about Edley's BBQ
Smokin Thighs image

BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Smokin Thighs

611 Wedgewood Avenue, Nashville

Avg 4.1 (1439 reviews)
Takeout
Loaded Smoked Chicken Nachos$12.00
A bed of nacho chips, topped with applewood smoked chicken, local made queso, bacon, 'que sour cream and jalapenos.
More about Smokin Thighs
Restaurant banner

 

Falcon Coffee Bar & Flamingo Cocktail Club

509 Houston St, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (50 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Nachos$12.00
More about Falcon Coffee Bar & Flamingo Cocktail Club
Cinco De Mayo - White Bridge image

FRENCH FRIES

Cinco De Mayo - White Bridge

358 White Bridge Pike, Nashville

Avg 3.9 (230 reviews)
Takeout
Fajita Nachos Supreme Chicken$13.99
Nachos Regular$8.75
More about Cinco De Mayo - White Bridge

