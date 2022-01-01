Octopus in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve octopus
The Eastern Peak - Thompson
536 Thompson Lane, Nashville
|Tako (Octopus) Nigiri-
|$3.50
|Tako (Octopus) Sashimi-
|$11.00
SUSHI
Nomzilla!
1000 Gallatin Ave,Ste A, Nashville
|Octopus Nigiri
|$5.00
|Octopus Sashimi
|$6.00
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Southside Grill
6601 Sugar Valley D, Nashville
|Grilled Octopus
|$16.00
served with extra virgin olive oil and lemon sauce
SUSHI
The Eastern Peak - Bellevue
8121 Sawyer Brown Rd, Nashville
|Tako (Octopus) Nigiri
|$3.50