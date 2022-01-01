Octopus in Nashville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

The Eastern Peak - Thompson

536 Thompson Lane, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tako (Octopus) Nigiri-$3.50
Tako (Octopus) Sashimi-$11.00
More about The Eastern Peak - Thompson
Nomzilla! sushi et cetera image

SUSHI

Nomzilla!

1000 Gallatin Ave,Ste A, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (342 reviews)
Takeout
Octopus Nigiri$5.00
Octopus Sashimi$6.00
More about Nomzilla!
Consumer pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Southside Grill

6601 Sugar Valley D, Nashville

Avg 5 (1321 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Octopus$16.00
served with extra virgin olive oil and lemon sauce
More about Southside Grill
Item pic

SUSHI

The Eastern Peak - Bellevue

8121 Sawyer Brown Rd, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (1359 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tako (Octopus) Nigiri$3.50
More about The Eastern Peak - Bellevue
Consumer pic

 

GReKo Greek Street Food

704 Main St, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Octopus Souvlaki$0.00
Tender octopus pieces, lemon herb sauce on a skewer
More about GReKo Greek Street Food

