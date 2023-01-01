Pad thai in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve pad thai
More about The Eastern Peak - Thompson
The Eastern Peak - Thompson
536 Thompson Lane, Nashville
|Pad Thai-
|$14.00
Stir-fried, thin rice noodles with eggs, tofu, shallots, peanuts, radish, garlic, bean sprouts, scallions, and Pad Thai sauce; served with lime
|Pad Thai
|$10.50
Stir-fried, thin rice noodles with eggs, tofu, shallots, peanuts, radish, garlic, bean sprouts, scallions, and Pad Thai sauce; served with lime
More about Thai Esane - 203 Franklin Road Suite 100
Thai Esane - 203 Franklin Road Suite 100
203 suite 100 Franklin Road, Brentwood
|Pad Thai OMELET
|$17.00
Rice noodle in tamarind based sauce with bean sprouts and eggs. Served with crushed peanuts and chives
|Pad Thai
|$15.00
Rice noodle in tamarind based sauce with bean sprouts and eggs. Served with crushed peanuts and chives
More about The Eastern Peak - Gulch
SALADS • SUSHI
The Eastern Peak - Gulch
133 12th Ave N, Nashville
|Pad Thai-LU
|$10.50
Stir-fried, thin rice noodles with eggs, tofu, shallots, peanuts, radish, garlic, bean sprouts, scallions, and pad thai sauce; served with lime
|Pad Thai
|$14.00
Stir-fried, thin rice noodles with eggs, tofu, shallots, peanuts, radish, garlic, bean sprouts, scallions, and pad thai sauce; served with lime
More about Nashville Sunflower Cafe
Nashville Sunflower Cafe
2834 Azalea Pl, Nashville
|Pad Thai Bake
|$8.99
|Pad Thai Salad
|$2.99
|Pad Thai Salad
|$4.25
More about Hawker's Asian Street Fare - Nashville
Hawker's Asian Street Fare - Nashville
626A Main Street, Nashville
|Pad Thai
|$9.50
A Hawkers staple. Rice noodles with shrimp and chicken, wok-fired in a tangy red chili pepper sauce with eggs and veggies. Topped with roasted peanuts and a squeeze of fresh lime.
|Pad Thai Lettuce Wrap
|$4.00
Chicken, fried tofu, egg, shiitake mushrooms and veggies, wok-fired in Pad Thai sauce. Served with bean sprouts, spring onions and toasted peanuts.
|Pad Thai
|$9.00
A Hawkers staple. Rice noodles with shrimp and chicken, wok-fired in a tangy red chili pepper sauce with eggs and veggies. Topped with roasted peanuts and a squeeze of fresh lime.
More about Thai Esane Nashville - Midtown
Thai Esane Nashville - Midtown
1520 Division St, Nashville
|Pad Thai
|$15.00
Rice noodle in tamarind based sauce with bean sprouts and eggs. Served with crushed peanuts and chives
|Pad Thai OMELETTE
|$17.00
Rice noodle in tamarind based sauce with bean sprouts and eggs. Served with crushed peanuts and chives
More about The Eastern Peak - Bellevue
SUSHI
The Eastern Peak - Bellevue
8121 Sawyer Brown Rd, Nashville
|Pad Thai
|$10.50
Stir-fried, thin rice noodles with eggs, tofu, shallots, peanuts, radish, garlic, bean sprouts, scallions, and Pad Thai sauce; served with lime
|Pad Thai
|$13.00
Stir-fried, thin rice noodles with eggs, tofu, shallots, peanuts, radish, garlic, bean sprouts, scallions, and Pad Thai sauce; served with lime