Pad thai in Nashville

Go
Nashville restaurants
Toast

Nashville restaurants that serve pad thai

Item pic

 

The Eastern Peak - Thompson

536 Thompson Lane, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pad Thai-$14.00
Stir-fried, thin rice noodles with eggs, tofu, shallots, peanuts, radish, garlic, bean sprouts, scallions, and Pad Thai sauce; served with lime
Pad Thai$10.50
Stir-fried, thin rice noodles with eggs, tofu, shallots, peanuts, radish, garlic, bean sprouts, scallions, and Pad Thai sauce; served with lime
More about The Eastern Peak - Thompson
Main pic

 

AVO

4 C1ty Blvd #104, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Raw Pad Thai$14.00
More about AVO
Item pic

 

Thai Esane - 203 Franklin Road Suite 100

203 suite 100 Franklin Road, Brentwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pad Thai OMELET$17.00
Rice noodle in tamarind based sauce with bean sprouts and eggs. Served with crushed peanuts and chives
Pad Thai$15.00
Rice noodle in tamarind based sauce with bean sprouts and eggs. Served with crushed peanuts and chives
More about Thai Esane - 203 Franklin Road Suite 100
Item pic

SALADS • SUSHI

The Eastern Peak - Gulch

133 12th Ave N, Nashville

Avg 4.2 (397 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pad Thai-LU$10.50
Stir-fried, thin rice noodles with eggs, tofu, shallots, peanuts, radish, garlic, bean sprouts, scallions, and pad thai sauce; served with lime
Pad Thai$14.00
Stir-fried, thin rice noodles with eggs, tofu, shallots, peanuts, radish, garlic, bean sprouts, scallions, and pad thai sauce; served with lime
More about The Eastern Peak - Gulch
Item pic

 

Nashville Sunflower Cafe

2834 Azalea Pl, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pad Thai Bake$8.99
Pad Thai Salad$2.99
Pad Thai Salad$4.25
More about Nashville Sunflower Cafe
Pad Thai image

 

Hawker's Asian Street Fare - Nashville

626A Main Street, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pad Thai$9.50
A Hawkers staple. Rice noodles with shrimp and chicken, wok-fired in a tangy red chili pepper sauce with eggs and veggies. Topped with roasted peanuts and a squeeze of fresh lime.
Pad Thai Lettuce Wrap$4.00
Chicken, fried tofu, egg, shiitake mushrooms and veggies, wok-fired in Pad Thai sauce. Served with bean sprouts, spring onions and toasted peanuts.
Pad Thai$9.00
A Hawkers staple. Rice noodles with shrimp and chicken, wok-fired in a tangy red chili pepper sauce with eggs and veggies. Topped with roasted peanuts and a squeeze of fresh lime.
More about Hawker's Asian Street Fare - Nashville
Item pic

 

Thai Esane Nashville - Midtown

1520 Division St, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pad Thai$15.00
Rice noodle in tamarind based sauce with bean sprouts and eggs. Served with crushed peanuts and chives
Pad Thai OMELETTE$17.00
Rice noodle in tamarind based sauce with bean sprouts and eggs. Served with crushed peanuts and chives
More about Thai Esane Nashville - Midtown
Item pic

SUSHI

The Eastern Peak - Bellevue

8121 Sawyer Brown Rd, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (1359 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pad Thai$10.50
Stir-fried, thin rice noodles with eggs, tofu, shallots, peanuts, radish, garlic, bean sprouts, scallions, and Pad Thai sauce; served with lime
Pad Thai$13.00
Stir-fried, thin rice noodles with eggs, tofu, shallots, peanuts, radish, garlic, bean sprouts, scallions, and Pad Thai sauce; served with lime
More about The Eastern Peak - Bellevue

