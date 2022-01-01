Pancakes in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve pancakes
The Row Kitchen & Pub
110 Lyle Ave, Nashville
|Pancakes
|$11.99
three pancakes- choice of buttermilk, whole wheat or gluten-free
SANDWICHES
Ruby Sunshine
1800 21st Avenue South, Nashville
|Classic Buttermilk Pancakes
|$10.50
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes topped with a scoop of cane syrup butter, served with applewood-smoked bacon and an orange slice
|Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes
|$12.50
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes filled with cinnamon & sugar, finished with vanilla cream cheese icing. Served with applewood-smoked bacon and an orange slice
ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Elliston Place Soda Shop
2105 Elliston Place, Nashville
|#2 Two Pancakes & Two Eggs Breakfast Meal
|$10.99
choice of bacon, ham, country or turkey sausage patties with home fries or cheese grits
|Kid Pancake & Side
|$4.99
|2 Pancakes
|$4.99
Roze Pony
5133 Harding Pike, Nashville
|Pancake with Bacon
|$8.00
Served with Maple Syrup
Flora + Fauna
747 Douglas Avenue, Nashville
|Hummingbird Pancakes
|$14.00
3 Pancakes, banana, pineapple, pecan cream cheese**, pecan syrup**
**contains nuts
|1 Pancake and fruit
|$6.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Cookery
1827 12th Ave S, Nashville
|1 Pancake
|$3.50
1 Fluffy Pancake. Comes with two butter packets and one 2oz syrup. Add toppings of your choice!
|3 Pancakes
|$8.25
3 fluffy, golden pancakes. Served with butter packets and two 2oz. syrups. Add toppings of your choice!
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
NashHouse Southern Spoon & Saloon
114 8th Ave. S., Nashville
|Pancakes
|$11.99
Choose either three buttermilk, whole wheat or gluten-free pancakes. Served with maple syrup and whipped butter. Add toppings for additional cost (max 3).
Fido
1812 21st Ave S, Nashville
|1 Pancake
|$3.00
|Stack Of Pancakes
|$11.00
three pancakes topped with whipped mascarpone cream, served with maple syrup
|Single Pancake
|$4.00