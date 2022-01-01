Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in Nashville

Go
Nashville restaurants
Toast

Nashville restaurants that serve pancakes

The Row Kitchen & Pub image

 

The Row Kitchen & Pub

110 Lyle Ave, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pancakes$11.99
three pancakes- choice of buttermilk, whole wheat or gluten-free
More about The Row Kitchen & Pub
Classic Buttermilk Pancakes image

SANDWICHES

Ruby Sunshine

1800 21st Avenue South, Nashville

Avg 4.1 (755 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Classic Buttermilk Pancakes$10.50
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes topped with a scoop of cane syrup butter, served with applewood-smoked bacon and an orange slice
Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes$12.50
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes filled with cinnamon & sugar, finished with vanilla cream cheese icing. Served with applewood-smoked bacon and an orange slice
More about Ruby Sunshine
Item pic

ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Elliston Place Soda Shop

2105 Elliston Place, Nashville

Avg 3.8 (453 reviews)
Takeout
#2 Two Pancakes & Two Eggs Breakfast Meal$10.99
choice of bacon, ham, country or turkey sausage patties with home fries or cheese grits
Kid Pancake & Side$4.99
2 Pancakes$4.99
More about Elliston Place Soda Shop
Bottle Cap image

 

Bottle Cap

2403 12th Avenue South, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (106 reviews)
Takeout
Buttermilk Pancakes$9.50
More about Bottle Cap
Roze Pony image

 

Roze Pony

5133 Harding Pike, Nashville

Avg 4.9 (214 reviews)
Takeout
Pancake with Bacon$8.00
Served with Maple Syrup
More about Roze Pony
Onyx Foods image

 

Onyx Foods

7135 Centennial Place, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pancake$2.00
Buttermilk pancakes
More about Onyx Foods
Main pic

 

Flora + Fauna

747 Douglas Avenue, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummingbird Pancakes$14.00
3 Pancakes, banana, pineapple, pecan cream cheese**, pecan syrup**
**contains nuts
1 Pancake and fruit$6.00
More about Flora + Fauna
The Cookery image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Cookery

1827 12th Ave S, Nashville

Avg 4.7 (553 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
1 Pancake$3.50
1 Fluffy Pancake. Comes with two butter packets and one 2oz syrup. Add toppings of your choice!
3 Pancakes$8.25
3 fluffy, golden pancakes. Served with butter packets and two 2oz. syrups. Add toppings of your choice!
More about The Cookery
NashHouse Southern Spoon & Saloon image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

NashHouse Southern Spoon & Saloon

114 8th Ave. S., Nashville

Avg 4.1 (1494 reviews)
Takeout
Pancakes$11.99
Choose either three buttermilk, whole wheat or gluten-free pancakes. Served with maple syrup and whipped butter. Add toppings for additional cost (max 3).
More about NashHouse Southern Spoon & Saloon
Fido image

 

Fido

1812 21st Ave S, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (1854 reviews)
Takeout
1 Pancake$3.00
Stack Of Pancakes$11.00
three pancakes topped with whipped mascarpone cream, served with maple syrup
Single Pancake$4.00
More about Fido
Fenwick's 300 image

 

Fenwick's 300

2600 8th Avenue South, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (512 reviews)
Takeout
Kid Giant Pancake$6.00
One Pancake$6.00
Two Pancakes$10.00
More about Fenwick's 300

Browse other tasty dishes in Nashville

Cupcakes

Chicken Fried Steaks

Cobbler

Chicken Tenders

Croissants

Shrimp Quesadillas

Cake

Cappuccino

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Nashville to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Donelson

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Lockeland Springs

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

The Gulch

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

12 South

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Green Hills

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Nashville to explore

Franklin

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Hendersonville

Avg 3.8 (14 restaurants)

Gallatin

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Mount Juliet

No reviews yet

Spring Hill

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Hermitage

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (16 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Madisonville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (848 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston