Paninis in Nashville
Coco's Italian Market & Restaurant
411 51st. Ave, Nashville
Caprese Panini
$12.00
A light sandwich of Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil & pesto. Drizzled with balsamic reduction.
Americano Panini
$12.00
Freshly sliced turkey, pancetta, provolone, tomatoes & spinach, served on focaccia bread with garlic mayo.
Lucia Panini
$12.00
Layers of hot capicola, provolone, tomatoes & spinach, served on focaccia bread with pesto mayonnaise.
Assembly Food Hall - Coco's Pasta
5055 Broadway Place, Nashville
Chicken Parm Panini
$10.00