Paninis in Nashville

Nashville restaurants
Nashville restaurants that serve paninis

Coco's Italian Market - 51st Ave image

 

Coco's Italian Market & Restaurant

411 51st. Ave, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Caprese Panini$12.00
A light sandwich of Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil & pesto. Drizzled with balsamic reduction.
Americano Panini$12.00
Freshly sliced turkey, pancetta, provolone, tomatoes & spinach, served on focaccia bread with garlic mayo.
Lucia Panini$12.00
Layers of hot capicola, provolone, tomatoes & spinach, served on focaccia bread with pesto mayonnaise.
Item pic

 

Assembly Food Hall - Coco's Pasta

5055 Broadway Place, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (37 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parm Panini$10.00
Consumer pic

 

Mirko Pasta - 2264 Lebanon Pike

2264 Lebanon Pike, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Caprese Panini$11.00
Fresh Mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, basil and olive oil.
