Pasta salad in Nashville

Sunflower Bakehouse
2414 Lebanon Pike, Nashville
|Spinach Pasta Salad
|$3.95
Barley to Rise Catering
2007 Acklen Ave, Nashville
|Pasta Salad - 1 quart
|$6.50
1 quart - Sundried Tomatoes, Arugula, Feta Cheese, Red Onion, Balsamic Honey Dressing
Urban Cookhouse Midtown
1907 Broadway, Nashville
|Pasta Salad
|$4.00
Pasta Salad contains a combination veggies.
proper bagel
2011 Belmont Boulevard, Nashville
|large penne pasta salad
|$15.00
penne pasta, sundried tomato, basil, artichoke hearts, asiago cheese. by the pound in a container.
|small penne pasta salad
|$7.25
penne pasta, sundried tomato, basil, artichoke hearts, asiago cheese. by the pound in a container.