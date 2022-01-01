Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pasta salad in Nashville

Nashville restaurants
Toast

Nashville restaurants that serve pasta salad

Sunflower Bakehouse image

 

Sunflower Bakehouse

2414 Lebanon Pike, Nashville

Avg 4.8 (287 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach Pasta Salad$3.95
More about Sunflower Bakehouse
Barley to Rise Catering image

 

Barley to Rise Catering

2007 Acklen Ave, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pasta Salad - 1 quart$6.50
1 quart - Sundried Tomatoes, Arugula, Feta Cheese, Red Onion, Balsamic Honey Dressing
More about Barley to Rise Catering
Item pic

 

Urban Cookhouse Midtown

1907 Broadway, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pasta Salad$4.00
Pasta Salad contains a combination veggies.
More about Urban Cookhouse Midtown
Consumer pic

 

proper bagel

2011 Belmont Boulevard, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
large penne pasta salad$15.00
penne pasta, sundried tomato, basil, artichoke hearts, asiago cheese. by the pound in a container.
small penne pasta salad$7.25
penne pasta, sundried tomato, basil, artichoke hearts, asiago cheese. by the pound in a container.
More about proper bagel
The Pharmacy Burger Parlor and Beer Garden image

 

The Pharmacy Burger Parlor and Beer Garden

731 McFerrin Avenue, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Double Pasta Salad$5.00
Cold Poblano Pasta Salad$4.00
More about The Pharmacy Burger Parlor and Beer Garden

