Peanut butter cookies in Nashville

Sunflower Bakehouse
2414 Lebanon Pike, Nashville
|Frosted Peanut Butter Chocolate Cookie
|$4.75
|Chocolate Dipped Peanut Butter Cookie
|$3.75
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
D'Andrews Bakery & Cafe
555 Church Street Suite #101, Nashville
|Peanut Butter Cookie
|$2.95
proper bagel - 2011 belmont blvd
2011 Belmont Boulevard, Nashville
|peanut butter chip & oreo cookie brownie
|$5.50
peanut butter chip & oreo cookie fudge brownie
Aunt Pam's Cookies & Barbara's Southern Pies
942 Jefferson St, Nashville
|Peanut Butter Honey Cookie
|$2.50
We’ll be honest: peanut butter cookies are not easy.
We’ve spent years perfecting our recipe and here they are: mostly chewy with peanut bits in, flavor notes of vanilla and drizzled with honey.
PB enthusiasts who try ours usually say it’s the best done peanut butter cookie they’ve ever had. We’ll take it!
INGREDIENTS: Flour (Wheat, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid, Enzymes), Peanut Butter (Roasted Peanuts, Sugar, Molasses, Fully Hydrogenated Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed And Soybean), Mono Diglycerides, Salt), Butter (Pasteurized Cream, Salt), Sugar, Eggs (Pasteurized Eggs, Citric Acid), Natural Flavors, Honey, Baking Soda, Organic Sunflower Lecithin, Salt.
Contains eggs, nuts, dairy, wheat & soy.