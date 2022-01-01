Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Peanut butter cookies in Nashville

Go
Nashville restaurants
Toast

Nashville restaurants that serve peanut butter cookies

Sunflower Bakehouse image

 

Sunflower Bakehouse

2414 Lebanon Pike, Nashville

Avg 4.8 (287 reviews)
Takeout
Frosted Peanut Butter Chocolate Cookie$4.75
Chocolate Dipped Peanut Butter Cookie$3.75
More about Sunflower Bakehouse
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

D'Andrews Bakery & Cafe

555 Church Street Suite #101, Nashville

Avg 4.9 (466 reviews)
Takeout
Peanut Butter Cookie$2.95
More about D'Andrews Bakery & Cafe
Consumer pic

 

proper bagel - 2011 belmont blvd

2011 Belmont Boulevard, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
peanut butter chip & oreo cookie brownie$5.50
peanut butter chip & oreo cookie fudge brownie
More about proper bagel - 2011 belmont blvd
Item pic

 

Aunt Pam's Cookies & Barbara's Southern Pies

942 Jefferson St, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Peanut Butter Honey Cookie$2.50
We’ll be honest: peanut butter cookies are not easy.
We’ve spent years perfecting our recipe and here they are: mostly chewy with peanut bits in, flavor notes of vanilla and drizzled with honey.
PB enthusiasts who try ours usually say it’s the best done peanut butter cookie they’ve ever had. We’ll take it!
INGREDIENTS: Flour (Wheat, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid, Enzymes), Peanut Butter (Roasted Peanuts, Sugar, Molasses, Fully Hydrogenated Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed And Soybean), Mono Diglycerides, Salt), Butter (Pasteurized Cream, Salt), Sugar, Eggs (Pasteurized Eggs, Citric Acid), Natural Flavors, Honey, Baking Soda, Organic Sunflower Lecithin, Salt.
Contains eggs, nuts, dairy, wheat & soy.
More about Aunt Pam's Cookies & Barbara's Southern Pies

Browse other tasty dishes in Nashville

Greek Salad

Chocolate Cake

Collard Greens

Pudding

Seaweed Salad

Jambalaya

Chicken Sandwiches

Bruschetta

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Nashville to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Donelson

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Lockeland Springs

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

The Gulch

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

12 South

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Green Hills

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Nashville to explore

Franklin

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Hendersonville

Avg 3.8 (15 restaurants)

Gallatin

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Mount Juliet

No reviews yet

Lebanon

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Hermitage

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)

Spring Hill

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (17 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Madisonville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (82 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (971 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (368 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (78 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston