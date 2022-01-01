Peanut butter cookies in Nashville

We’ll be honest: peanut butter cookies are not easy.

We’ve spent years perfecting our recipe and here they are: mostly chewy with peanut bits in, flavor notes of vanilla and drizzled with honey.

PB enthusiasts who try ours usually say it’s the best done peanut butter cookie they’ve ever had. We’ll take it!

INGREDIENTS: Flour (Wheat, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid, Enzymes), Peanut Butter (Roasted Peanuts, Sugar, Molasses, Fully Hydrogenated Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed And Soybean), Mono Diglycerides, Salt), Butter (Pasteurized Cream, Salt), Sugar, Eggs (Pasteurized Eggs, Citric Acid), Natural Flavors, Honey, Baking Soda, Organic Sunflower Lecithin, Salt.

Contains eggs, nuts, dairy, wheat & soy.

