Penne in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve penne
More about Coco's Italian Market - 51st Ave
Coco's Italian Market - 51st Ave
411 51st. Ave, Nashville
|PENNE AL FRESCO
|$18.00
Penne pasta with baked chicken, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives and sun-dried tomatoes in a white wine and pesto sauce.
Also available in [GF] Penne.
More about Green Hills Grille
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Green Hills Grille
2002 Richard Jones Rd, Nashville
|GRILLED SHRIMP PENNE
|$23.00
sauteed shrimp, herb tomato cream sauce, penne pasta, parmesan cheese, roasted red peppers, scallions, pasta bread
|PENNE NO PROTEIN
|$16.00
herb tomato cream sauce, penne pasta, parmesan cheese, roasted red peppers, scallions, pasta bread
|GRILLED CHICKEN PENNE
|$19.00
marinated chicken, herb tomato cream sauce, penne pasta, parmesan cheese, roasted red peppers, scallions, pasta bread