Penne in Nashville

Nashville restaurants
Nashville restaurants that serve penne

Coco's Italian Market - 51st Ave image

 

Coco's Italian Market - 51st Ave

411 51st. Ave, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
PENNE AL FRESCO$18.00
Penne pasta with baked chicken, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives and sun-dried tomatoes in a white wine and pesto sauce.
Also available in [GF] Penne.
More about Coco's Italian Market - 51st Ave
Green Hills Grille image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Green Hills Grille

2002 Richard Jones Rd, Nashville

Avg 4.8 (1748 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
GRILLED SHRIMP PENNE$23.00
sauteed shrimp, herb tomato cream sauce, penne pasta, parmesan cheese, roasted red peppers, scallions, pasta bread
PENNE NO PROTEIN$16.00
herb tomato cream sauce, penne pasta, parmesan cheese, roasted red peppers, scallions, pasta bread
GRILLED CHICKEN PENNE$19.00
marinated chicken, herb tomato cream sauce, penne pasta, parmesan cheese, roasted red peppers, scallions, pasta bread
More about Green Hills Grille
Assembly Food Hall image

 

Assembly Food Hall

5055 Broadway Place, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (37 reviews)
Takeout
Penne Al Fresco$12.00
More about Assembly Food Hall
Consumer pic

 

the GreenHouse

2211 Bandywood Dr, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
GnG Pesto Penne Salad$13.00
16 oz, penne pasta, basil pesto, sundried tomatoes, parmesan, garlic
Side Pesto Penne Salad$3.50
More about the GreenHouse

