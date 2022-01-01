Philly cheesesteaks in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
TailGate Brewery
811 Gallatin Avenue, Nashville
|12" Philly Cheesesteak Pizza
|$22.99
Shredded mozzarella, Philly steak, roasted peppers & onions topped with a drizzle of jalapeño nacho cheese.
|16" Philly Cheesesteak Pizza
|$29.99
Shredded mozzarella, Philly steak, roasted peppers & onions topped with a drizzle of jalapeño nacho cheese.
|8" Philly Cheesesteak Pizza
|$14.99
Shredded mozzarella, Philly steak, roasted peppers & onions topped with a drizzle of jalapeño nacho cheese.
1538 Demonbreun Street, Nashville
|12" Philly Cheesesteak Pizza
|$22.99
Shredded mozzarella, Philly steak, roasted peppers & onions topped with a drizzle of jalapeño nacho cheese.
Bottle Cap
2403 12th Avenue South, Nashville
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$11.50
Caramelized onions, American cheese served on a long roll
Onyx Foods
7135 Centennial Place, Nashville
|Philly Cheese Steak
|$9.99
On hoagie roll
7300 Charlotte Pike, Nashville
|12" Philly Cheesesteak Pizza
|$22.99
Shredded mozzarella, Philly steak, roasted peppers & onions topped with a drizzle of jalapeño nacho cheese.
|16" Philly Cheesesteak Pizza
|$29.99
Shredded mozzarella, Philly steak, roasted peppers & onions topped with a drizzle of jalapeño nacho cheese.
|8" Philly Cheesesteak Pizza
|$14.99
Shredded mozzarella, Philly steak, roasted peppers & onions topped with a drizzle of jalapeño nacho cheese.