Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Philly rolls in
Nashville
/
Nashville
/
Philly Rolls
Nashville restaurants that serve philly rolls
Burger Republic - Gulch
420 11th Avenue South, Nashville
No reviews yet
Philly Egg Rolls
$0.00
More about Burger Republic - Gulch
Burger Republic - Lenox Village
6900 Lenox Village Dr.#22, Nashville
No reviews yet
Philly Egg Rolls
$0.00
More about Burger Republic - Lenox Village
Browse other tasty dishes in Nashville
Ranch Salad
Cappuccino
Nachos
Omelettes
Chicken Noodle Soup
Greek Salad
Chicken Pitas
Tuna Rolls
Neighborhoods within Nashville to explore
Downtown
Avg 4.5
(63 restaurants)
Midtown
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Donelson
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Germantown
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Lockeland Springs
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
12 South
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
The Gulch
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
Bellevue
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Green Hills
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
More near Nashville to explore
Franklin
Avg 4.4
(42 restaurants)
Brentwood
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Hendersonville
Avg 3.8
(15 restaurants)
Mount Juliet
No reviews yet
Gallatin
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Hermitage
Avg 3.9
(10 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Spring Hill
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Antioch
Avg 3.9
(7 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Clarksville
Avg 3.8
(23 restaurants)
Bowling Green
Avg 4.3
(32 restaurants)
Cookeville
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Madisonville
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Huntsville
Avg 4.5
(81 restaurants)
Florence
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(165 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1048 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(203 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(414 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(93 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(75 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston