Pho in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve pho
More about Thai Esane - 203 Franklin Road Suite 100
Thai Esane - 203 Franklin Road Suite 100
203 suite 100 Franklin Road, Brentwood
|Pho
|$14.00
Rich beef broth rice noodle, served with basil and bean sprouts
|Side Pho Noodle
|$2.00
More about Han's Deli & Boba - Bellevue
Han's Deli & Boba - Bellevue
7618 Highway 70 South, Nashville
|Vegan Pho
|$14.00
Vegetable broth served with rice noodle, carrot, broccoli, tofu and mushrooms. A vegan take on the traditional hearty Vietnamese Pho
|Beef Pho Noodle Soup
|$14.00
Tradition Vietnamese beef noodle soup featuring rare beef, beef briskets and traditional veggies.
|Chicken Pho Noodle Soup
|$14.00
Tradition Vietnamese chicken bone broth noodle soup served with rice noodle, chopped chicken meat, and side veggies.
More about Thai Esane Nashville - Midtown
Thai Esane Nashville - Midtown
1520 Division St, Nashville
|Pho
|$14.00
Rich beef broth rice noodle, served with basil and bean sprouts
More about Han's Deli & Boba - South
Han's Deli & Boba - South
5694 Nolensville Pike, Nashville
|Vegan Pho
|$14.00
Vegetable broth served with rice noodle, carrot, broccoli, tofu and mushrooms. A vegan take on the traditional hearty Vietnamese Pho
|Beef Pho Noodle Soup
|$15.00
Tradition Vietnamese beef noodle soup featuring rare beef, beef briskets and traditional veggies.
|Chicken Pho Noodle Soup
|$15.00
Tradition Vietnamese chicken bone broth noodle soup served with rice noodle, chopped chicken meat, and side veggies.