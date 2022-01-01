Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Nashville

Go
Nashville restaurants
Toast

Nashville restaurants that serve pies

Pizza Perfect image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Pizza Perfect

357 Clofton Dr, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (920 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
XL Dante's Chicken Pie$22.95
XL Chicken Pie$22.95
XL Sicilian Chicken Pie$24.95
More about Pizza Perfect
Banner pic

 

Stock & Barrel

901 Gleaves Street, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Peanut Butter Pie$7.50
Oreo Crust + Peanut Butter Mousse + Chocolate + Whipped Cream
More about Stock & Barrel
Sunflower Bakehouse image

 

Sunflower Bakehouse

2414 Lebanon Pike, Nashville

Avg 4.8 (287 reviews)
Takeout
Pot Pie Combo$11.95
Pot Pie$8.95
More about Sunflower Bakehouse
Kalamata's image

 

Kalamata's

3764 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville

Avg 3.7 (225 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach Pie$7.00
Spinach Pie Plate$16.00
More about Kalamata's
Item pic

 

Uncle Bud's Catfish Chicken & Such

2719 Old Lebanon Road, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Moon Pies$1.00
More about Uncle Bud's Catfish Chicken & Such
Peg Leg Porker image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Peg Leg Porker

903 Gleaves St, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (7772 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Pie$5.00
More about Peg Leg Porker
Boston Commons image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Boston Commons

1008-A Woodland StNashville, TN 37206, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (1261 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BOSTON CREME PIE$10.00
KEY LIME PIE$6.00
More about Boston Commons
The Row Kitchen & Pub image

 

The Row Kitchen & Pub

110 Lyle Ave, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie Pie$11.99
Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie$9.99
Chocolate Chip Cookie Pie$11.99
More about The Row Kitchen & Pub
Item pic

 

EMMY SQUARED

404 12TH AVENUE SOUTH, NASHVILLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bill Self Pie
mozzarella, mac n cheese, chicken,
wing sauce, ranch, parsley
Carolina BBQ Pie
mozzarella, smoked gouda, red onion,
pulled pork, mustard, pickles, scallions
Wiz 'Wit' Pie
mozzarella, american cheese, cheddar,
caramelized onion, banana pepper, ground beef
More about EMMY SQUARED
51st Deli image

 

51st Deli

1314 51St Avenue N, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chess Pie$4.99
More about 51st Deli
Banner pic

 

Homegrown Taproom & Kitchen

2720 Old Lebanon Rd., Suite 107, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pie Of The Day$5.50
More about Homegrown Taproom & Kitchen
Green Hills Grille image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Green Hills Grille

2002 Richard Jones Rd, Nashville

Avg 4.8 (1748 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
HEATH BAR CRUNCH PIE$10.00
vanilla ice cream with heath bar pieces on top, chocolate ice cream with chocolate crust on bottom, chocolate sauce, caramel sauce, sliced almonds
HEATH BAR CRUNCH PIE$10.00
More about Green Hills Grille
2997cefb-f7d7-4adf-826e-c5187e0bf5ef image

ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Elliston Place Soda Shop

2105 Elliston Place, Nashville

Avg 3.8 (453 reviews)
Takeout
Slice of Pie$5.99
Linda Melton, the "Pie Lady," has been getting up and making pies, loving customers, and pretty much holding this place together since 1993.
More about Elliston Place Soda Shop
Item pic

 

lou nashville

1304 McGavock Pk, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
Takeout
whole pie$45.00
before ordering please email sierra@lounashville.com for flavor choices and to set up a pick up time, pies are available wednesday through sunday, please allow 3 days before pickup (serves 8)
More about lou nashville
Hathorne image

FRENCH FRIES

Hathorne

4708 Charlotte Ave, Nashville

Avg 5 (2320 reviews)
Takeout
FUDGE PIE$11.00
More about Hathorne
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Edley's BBQ

2706 12th Ave S, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (3001 reviews)
Takeout
Slice Fudge Pie$3.50
Slice Pecan Pie$3.50
Whole Chess Pie (8 sl)$24.00
More about Edley's BBQ
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Edley's BBQ

908 Main St, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (361 reviews)
Takeout
Slice Pecan Pie$3.50
Slice Fudge Pie$3.50
Whole Chess Pie (8 sl)$24.00
More about Edley's BBQ
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

Smith & Lentz Brewing Company

903 MAIN ST, Nashville

Avg 4.4 (341 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Pie$22.00
crushed tomato with fresh and shredded mozzarella, dried oregano, parmesan cheese, and really good olive oil
Spring Pie$25.00
garlic, oregano, shredded mozz, sliced asparagus, farm greens, pesto cream, lemon, Aleppo pepper *Nut free*
White Pie$24.00
olive oil base with lots of garlic and oregano, fresh and shredded mozzarella cheese, ricotta, black pepper, and herbs finished with really great olive oil
More about Smith & Lentz Brewing Company
Onyx Foods image

 

Onyx Foods

7135 Centennial Place, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Pie$3.99
Pecan Pie$3.99
More about Onyx Foods
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

Pizza Perfect

1602 21st Avenue South, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (2766 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Thin Dante's Chicken Pie Slice$4.70
Hand Tossed Thin Crust (Base of Pizza Sauce and Mozzerela Cheese) Habanero Sauce*, Chicken, Spinach, Onions, Bacon, Tomatoes, Cheddar, Mozzarella (No Red Sauce)
XL Chicken Pie$22.95
16 Inch - Hand Tossed - Thin Crust - 6 Slices - Pesto*, Chicken, Roasted Garlic, Mushrooms, Banana Peppers, Tomatoes, Mozzarella (No Red Sauce
XL Dante's Chicken Pie$22.95
16 Inch - Hand Tossed - Thin Crust - 6 Slices - Habanero Sauce*, Chicken, Spinach, Onions, Bacon, Tomatoes, Cheddar, Mozzarella (No Red Sauce)
More about Pizza Perfect
Consumer pic

 

proper bagel

2011 Belmont Boulevard, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
blueberry pie cream cheese$5.50
More about proper bagel
Aussie Style Meat Pie image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Cookery

1827 12th Ave S, Nashville

Avg 4.7 (553 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Aunty Joey's Chicken Curry Pie$12.50
Seasoned Adobo chicken, Aunty Joey's mild curry cream sauce in our own short crust pastry. (Contains red onions.) Served with Cookery baked fries.
Aussie Style Meat Pie$11.95
Tender braised choice beef stewed in mild Thyme gravy in our own short crust pastry. Served with Cookery baked fries. An Aussie favorite!
More about The Cookery
CW "Pie Town" Pinot Noir 2018 Bottle image

 

City Winery

609 LAFAYETTE STREET, Nashville

Avg 3.9 (1539 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CW "Pie Town" Pinot Noir 2018 Bottle$26.00
Reflective of its terroir, this Pinot Noir
demonstrates the best qualities of the
Willamette Valley. Lush cherry and vanilla
throughout the palate, with a grounded,
earthy finish. This Pinot Noir is vibrant and
will certainly be a crowd pleaser.
More about City Winery
Tennfold image

 

Tennfold

2408 Lebanon Pike, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Key Lime Pie$8.00
More about Tennfold
NashHouse Southern Spoon & Saloon image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

NashHouse Southern Spoon & Saloon

114 8th Ave. S., Nashville

Avg 4.1 (1494 reviews)
Takeout
NashHouse Pie$9.99
More about NashHouse Southern Spoon & Saloon
Item pic

 

Rock'n Dough Pizza + Brewery

3449 Dickerson Pike, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
16" Garlic My Pie$20.00
Roasted garlic, parsley, lemon wedges
Garlic My Pie Calzone$8.00
Roasted garlic, parsley, lemon wedges
20" Garlic My Pie$25.00
Roasted garlic, parsley, lemon wedges
More about Rock'n Dough Pizza + Brewery
Midnight Oil image

 

Midnight Oil

1310 51st Ave North, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Meat Pie$23.00
Marinara sauce base with pepperoni, bacon & sausage
More about Midnight Oil
02711819-0d5b-4bd6-bcd2-9db34740cf41 image

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Riddim N Spice

2116 Meharry Blvd, Nashville

Avg 4.8 (633 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bajan Macaroni Pie$3.85
More about Riddim N Spice
Consumer pic

 

the GreenHouse

2211 Bandywood Dr, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Pot Pie$19.45
Feed up to 4, roasted chicken, potatoes, carrot, celery, onion
Shepherd's Pie$17.50
Bear Creek Farms beef, carrot, peas, onion, beef gravy, potatoes, cheese
More about the GreenHouse
Fleet Street Pub image

FRENCH FRIES

Fleet Street Pub

207 printers alley, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (928 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Pie$13.00
Shepherd's Pie$12.50
Veggie Shepherd's Pie$12.50
More about Fleet Street Pub

Browse other tasty dishes in Nashville

Egg Rolls

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Bruschetta

Fried Pickles

French Fries

Muffins

Meatloaf Sandwiches

Risotto

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Nashville to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Donelson

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Lockeland Springs

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

The Gulch

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

12 South

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Green Hills

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Nashville to explore

Franklin

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Hendersonville

Avg 3.8 (14 restaurants)

Gallatin

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Mount Juliet

No reviews yet

Spring Hill

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Hermitage

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (16 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Madisonville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (848 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston