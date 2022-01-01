Pies in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve pies
Pizza Perfect
357 Clofton Dr, Nashville
|XL Dante's Chicken Pie
|$22.95
|XL Chicken Pie
|$22.95
|XL Sicilian Chicken Pie
|$24.95
Stock & Barrel
901 Gleaves Street, Nashville
|Peanut Butter Pie
|$7.50
Oreo Crust + Peanut Butter Mousse + Chocolate + Whipped Cream
Sunflower Bakehouse
2414 Lebanon Pike, Nashville
|Pot Pie Combo
|$11.95
|Pot Pie
|$8.95
Kalamata's
3764 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville
|Spinach Pie
|$7.00
|Spinach Pie Plate
|$16.00
Uncle Bud's Catfish Chicken & Such
2719 Old Lebanon Road, Nashville
|Moon Pies
|$1.00
Boston Commons
1008-A Woodland StNashville, TN 37206, Nashville
|BOSTON CREME PIE
|$10.00
|KEY LIME PIE
|$6.00
The Row Kitchen & Pub
110 Lyle Ave, Nashville
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Pie
|$11.99
|Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie
|$9.99
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Pie
|$11.99
EMMY SQUARED
404 12TH AVENUE SOUTH, NASHVILLE
|Bill Self Pie
mozzarella, mac n cheese, chicken,
wing sauce, ranch, parsley
|Carolina BBQ Pie
mozzarella, smoked gouda, red onion,
pulled pork, mustard, pickles, scallions
|Wiz 'Wit' Pie
mozzarella, american cheese, cheddar,
caramelized onion, banana pepper, ground beef
Homegrown Taproom & Kitchen
2720 Old Lebanon Rd., Suite 107, Nashville
|Pie Of The Day
|$5.50
Green Hills Grille
2002 Richard Jones Rd, Nashville
|HEATH BAR CRUNCH PIE
|$10.00
vanilla ice cream with heath bar pieces on top, chocolate ice cream with chocolate crust on bottom, chocolate sauce, caramel sauce, sliced almonds
|HEATH BAR CRUNCH PIE
|$10.00
Elliston Place Soda Shop
2105 Elliston Place, Nashville
|Slice of Pie
|$5.99
Linda Melton, the "Pie Lady," has been getting up and making pies, loving customers, and pretty much holding this place together since 1993.
lou nashville
1304 McGavock Pk, Nashville
|whole pie
|$45.00
before ordering please email sierra@lounashville.com for flavor choices and to set up a pick up time, pies are available wednesday through sunday, please allow 3 days before pickup (serves 8)
Edley's BBQ
2706 12th Ave S, Nashville
|Slice Fudge Pie
|$3.50
|Slice Pecan Pie
|$3.50
|Whole Chess Pie (8 sl)
|$24.00
Edley's BBQ
908 Main St, Nashville
|Slice Pecan Pie
|$3.50
|Slice Fudge Pie
|$3.50
|Whole Chess Pie (8 sl)
|$24.00
Smith & Lentz Brewing Company
903 MAIN ST, Nashville
|Cheese Pie
|$22.00
crushed tomato with fresh and shredded mozzarella, dried oregano, parmesan cheese, and really good olive oil
|Spring Pie
|$25.00
garlic, oregano, shredded mozz, sliced asparagus, farm greens, pesto cream, lemon, Aleppo pepper *Nut free*
|White Pie
|$24.00
olive oil base with lots of garlic and oregano, fresh and shredded mozzarella cheese, ricotta, black pepper, and herbs finished with really great olive oil
Pizza Perfect
1602 21st Avenue South, Nashville
|Thin Dante's Chicken Pie Slice
|$4.70
Hand Tossed Thin Crust (Base of Pizza Sauce and Mozzerela Cheese) Habanero Sauce*, Chicken, Spinach, Onions, Bacon, Tomatoes, Cheddar, Mozzarella (No Red Sauce)
|XL Chicken Pie
|$22.95
16 Inch - Hand Tossed - Thin Crust - 6 Slices - Pesto*, Chicken, Roasted Garlic, Mushrooms, Banana Peppers, Tomatoes, Mozzarella (No Red Sauce
|XL Dante's Chicken Pie
|$22.95
16 Inch - Hand Tossed - Thin Crust - 6 Slices - Habanero Sauce*, Chicken, Spinach, Onions, Bacon, Tomatoes, Cheddar, Mozzarella (No Red Sauce)
The Cookery
1827 12th Ave S, Nashville
|Aunty Joey's Chicken Curry Pie
|$12.50
Seasoned Adobo chicken, Aunty Joey's mild curry cream sauce in our own short crust pastry. (Contains red onions.) Served with Cookery baked fries.
|Aussie Style Meat Pie
|$11.95
Tender braised choice beef stewed in mild Thyme gravy in our own short crust pastry. Served with Cookery baked fries. An Aussie favorite!
City Winery
609 LAFAYETTE STREET, Nashville
|CW "Pie Town" Pinot Noir 2018 Bottle
|$26.00
Reflective of its terroir, this Pinot Noir
demonstrates the best qualities of the
Willamette Valley. Lush cherry and vanilla
throughout the palate, with a grounded,
earthy finish. This Pinot Noir is vibrant and
will certainly be a crowd pleaser.
NashHouse Southern Spoon & Saloon
114 8th Ave. S., Nashville
|NashHouse Pie
|$9.99
Rock'n Dough Pizza + Brewery
3449 Dickerson Pike, Nashville
|16" Garlic My Pie
|$20.00
Roasted garlic, parsley, lemon wedges
|Garlic My Pie Calzone
|$8.00
Roasted garlic, parsley, lemon wedges
|20" Garlic My Pie
|$25.00
Roasted garlic, parsley, lemon wedges
Midnight Oil
1310 51st Ave North, Nashville
|Meat Pie
|$23.00
Marinara sauce base with pepperoni, bacon & sausage
Riddim N Spice
2116 Meharry Blvd, Nashville
|Bajan Macaroni Pie
|$3.85
the GreenHouse
2211 Bandywood Dr, Nashville
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$19.45
Feed up to 4, roasted chicken, potatoes, carrot, celery, onion
|Shepherd's Pie
|$17.50
Bear Creek Farms beef, carrot, peas, onion, beef gravy, potatoes, cheese
