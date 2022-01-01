Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pizza steak in Nashville

Nashville restaurants
Nashville restaurants that serve pizza steak

Item pic

 

TailGate Brewery - East Nashville

811 Gallatin Avenue, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
12" Steak Fajita Pizza$22.99
Shredded mozzarella, seasoned fajita steak, roasted peppers & onions topped with a drizzle of cilantro lime crema.
8" Steak, Shrooms & Swiss Pizza$14.99
Shredded Swiss and mozzarella cheese, seasoned steak, mushrooms and red onions. Topped with a drizzle of steakhouse sauce and freshly chopped parsley.
12" Steak, Shrooms & Swiss Pizza$22.99
Shredded Swiss and mozzarella cheese, seasoned steak, mushrooms and red onions. Topped with a drizzle of steakhouse sauce and freshly chopped parsley.
More about TailGate Brewery - East Nashville
Item pic

 

TailGate Brewery - Germantown

915 3rd Ave N, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
8" Steak, Shrooms & Swiss Pizza$14.99
Shredded Swiss and mozzarella cheese, seasoned steak, mushrooms and red onions. Topped with a drizzle of steakhouse sauce and freshly chopped parsley.
16" Steak, Shrooms & Swiss Pizza$29.99
Shredded Swiss and mozzarella cheese, seasoned steak, mushrooms and red onions. Topped with a drizzle of steakhouse sauce and freshly chopped parsley.
More about TailGate Brewery - Germantown
Item pic

 

Tailgate Brewery - Music Row

1538 Demonbreun Street, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
12" Steak Fajita Pizza$22.99
Shredded mozzarella, seasoned fajita steak, roasted peppers & onions topped with a drizzle of cilantro lime crema.
12" Steak, Shrooms & Swiss Pizza$22.99
Shredded Swiss and mozzarella cheese, seasoned steak, mushrooms and red onions. Topped with a drizzle of steakhouse sauce and freshly chopped parsley.
More about Tailgate Brewery - Music Row
Florence pizza & pasta image

 

Florence pizza & pasta - 925 Gallatin ave suite 101

925 Gallatin ave suite 101, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
10 Cheese-Steak pizza
More about Florence pizza & pasta - 925 Gallatin ave suite 101
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

TailGate Brewery

7300 Charlotte Pike, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (596 reviews)
Takeout
12" Steak Fajita Pizza$22.99
Shredded mozzarella, seasoned fajita steak, roasted peppers & onions topped with a drizzle of cilantro lime crema.
8" Steak, Shrooms & Swiss Pizza$14.99
Shredded Swiss and mozzarella cheese, seasoned steak, mushrooms and red onions. Topped with a drizzle of steakhouse sauce and freshly chopped parsley.
16" Steak, Shrooms & Swiss Pizza$29.99
Shredded Swiss and mozzarella cheese, seasoned steak, mushrooms and red onions. Topped with a drizzle of steakhouse sauce and freshly chopped parsley.
More about TailGate Brewery

