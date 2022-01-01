Pizza steak in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve pizza steak
TailGate Brewery - East Nashville
811 Gallatin Avenue, Nashville
|12" Steak Fajita Pizza
|$22.99
Shredded mozzarella, seasoned fajita steak, roasted peppers & onions topped with a drizzle of cilantro lime crema.
|8" Steak, Shrooms & Swiss Pizza
|$14.99
Shredded Swiss and mozzarella cheese, seasoned steak, mushrooms and red onions. Topped with a drizzle of steakhouse sauce and freshly chopped parsley.
|12" Steak, Shrooms & Swiss Pizza
|$22.99
TailGate Brewery - Germantown
915 3rd Ave N, Nashville
|8" Steak, Shrooms & Swiss Pizza
|$14.99
|16" Steak, Shrooms & Swiss Pizza
|$29.99
Tailgate Brewery - Music Row
1538 Demonbreun Street, Nashville
|12" Steak Fajita Pizza
|$22.99
|12" Steak, Shrooms & Swiss Pizza
|$22.99
Florence pizza & pasta - 925 Gallatin ave suite 101
925 Gallatin ave suite 101, Nashville
|10 Cheese-Steak pizza
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
TailGate Brewery
7300 Charlotte Pike, Nashville
|12" Steak Fajita Pizza
|$22.99
|8" Steak, Shrooms & Swiss Pizza
|$14.99
|16" Steak, Shrooms & Swiss Pizza
|$29.99
