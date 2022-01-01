Pork belly in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve pork belly
The Eastern Peak - Gulch
133 12th Ave N, Nashville
|Crispy Pork Belly Pasta-
|$16.50
Capellini, crispy pork belly, Thai basil, garlic, onions, chives, roasted chili, and soy sauce
|Pork Belly Yakitori-
|$12.00
Braised pork belly, teriyaki sauce, and sesame seeds
Hawker's Asian Street Fare - Nashville
626A Main Street, Nashville
|Pork Belly Bao
|$7.00
Thick-sliced pork belly, topped with pickled mustard greens, hard-boiled egg, cilantro, roasted peanuts and brown sugar.
|Crispy Pork Belly
|$7.50
Served with hoisin dipping sauce.
Maiz De La Vida Tortilla Shop
3101 Clarksville pike STE 10, Nashville
|Pork belly chicharron tacos
|$12.00
Braised crisp pork belly chicharron, Two double tortilla tacos, caramelized onions, cilantro, lime, salsa of the day.