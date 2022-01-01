Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Nashville

Nashville restaurants
Nashville restaurants that serve pretzels

Pretzel Bites image

 

TailGate Brewery

811 Gallatin Avenue, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pretzel Bites$8.99
Baked pretzel bites served with your choice of a side of mustard or hot nacho cheese.
More about TailGate Brewery
Pinewood image

 

Pinewood

33 Peabody St, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Soft Pretzel$12.00
pickled jalapeño queso
More about Pinewood
312 Pizza Company image

PIZZA • HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES

312 Pizza Company

371 Monroe Street, Nashville

Avg 4 (235 reviews)
Takeout
Soft Baked Pretzels$11.00
Our hand made pretzel sticks with a butter glaze and a side of Czann’s cheddar ale.
Vegan Soft Baked Pretzels$11.00
Served with Dusseldorf mustard
More about 312 Pizza Company
Fat Bottom Brewing image

 

Fat Bottom Brewing

800 44th Ave N, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (706 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pretzels and Beer Cheese$13.00
Bavarian Pretzels with house made Beer Cheese.
More about Fat Bottom Brewing
Pretzel Bites image

 

TailGate Brewery

1538 Demonbreun Street, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pretzel Bites$8.99
Baked pretzel bites served with your choice of a side of mustard or hot nacho cheese.
More about TailGate Brewery
Item pic

 

Rock'n Dough Pizza + Brewery

1105 North 51st Avenue, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pretzel$9.50
Brewhouse queso, pico de gallo
More about Rock'n Dough Pizza + Brewery
Soft Pretzel Bites with Cheese Dip image

 

Bottle Cap

2403 12th Avenue South, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (106 reviews)
Takeout
Soft Pretzel Bites with Cheese Dip$8.00
More about Bottle Cap
Burger joint image

 

Burger joint

5511 Centennial Blvd, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pretzel Bites$6.00
8 pieces, with queso Shareable
More about Burger joint
Corner Pub Bellevue image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Corner Pub Bellevue

8058 TN-100, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (167 reviews)
Takeout
PRETZEL STICKS$7.50
Bavarian pretzel sticks deep fried, served with homemade queso dip
More about Corner Pub Bellevue
Giant Pretzel image

FRENCH FRIES

Bavarian Bierhaus

121 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (2142 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Giant Pretzel$14.49
Our imported Bavarian Pretzel just super sized. Perfect for groups of 4-6 and served with our warm Bier Cheese dipping sauce that is a perfect compliment (don't worry, it's safe for the kids too)
Pretzel Pudding$7.99
Our Pretzel Bread Pudding is the signature dessert of Bavarian Bierhaus and has won several awards throughout Tennessee.
Pretzel$10.49
Our delicious 5oz Pretzels are made all the way in Germany. We lightly salt them and cook them right here at the Bierhaus. Pairing it with our Bier Cheese is just a match made in heaven.
More about Bavarian Bierhaus
Bongo East + Game Point image

 

Bongo East + Game Point

107 S. 11th, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pretzel & Beer Cheese$7.00
More about Bongo East + Game Point
Item pic

 

Rock'n Dough Pizza + Brewery

3449 Dickerson Pike, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pretzel$9.50
Brewhouse queso, pico de gallo
More about Rock'n Dough Pizza + Brewery
Cafe Roze image

FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Roze

1115 Porter Road, Nashville

Avg 4.4 (819 reviews)
Takeout
Conny & Jonny Strawberry Pretzel Fritter$4.00
More about Cafe Roze
Pretzel Bites image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

TailGate Brewery

7300 Charlotte Pike, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (596 reviews)
Takeout
Pretzel Bites$8.99
Baked pretzel bites served with your choice of a side of mustard or hot nacho cheese.
More about TailGate Brewery

