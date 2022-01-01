Pretzels in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve pretzels
TailGate Brewery
811 Gallatin Avenue, Nashville
|Pretzel Bites
|$8.99
Baked pretzel bites served with your choice of a side of mustard or hot nacho cheese.
312 Pizza Company
371 Monroe Street, Nashville
|Soft Baked Pretzels
|$11.00
Our hand made pretzel sticks with a butter glaze and a side of Czann’s cheddar ale.
|Vegan Soft Baked Pretzels
|$11.00
Served with Dusseldorf mustard
Fat Bottom Brewing
800 44th Ave N, Nashville
|Pretzels and Beer Cheese
|$13.00
Bavarian Pretzels with house made Beer Cheese.
Rock'n Dough Pizza + Brewery
1105 North 51st Avenue, Nashville
|Pretzel
|$9.50
Brewhouse queso, pico de gallo
Bottle Cap
2403 12th Avenue South, Nashville
|Soft Pretzel Bites with Cheese Dip
|$8.00
Burger joint
5511 Centennial Blvd, Nashville
|Pretzel Bites
|$6.00
8 pieces, with queso Shareable
Corner Pub Bellevue
8058 TN-100, Nashville
|PRETZEL STICKS
|$7.50
Bavarian pretzel sticks deep fried, served with homemade queso dip
Bavarian Bierhaus
121 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville
|Giant Pretzel
|$14.49
Our imported Bavarian Pretzel just super sized. Perfect for groups of 4-6 and served with our warm Bier Cheese dipping sauce that is a perfect compliment (don't worry, it's safe for the kids too)
|Pretzel Pudding
|$7.99
Our Pretzel Bread Pudding is the signature dessert of Bavarian Bierhaus and has won several awards throughout Tennessee.
|Pretzel
|$10.49
Our delicious 5oz Pretzels are made all the way in Germany. We lightly salt them and cook them right here at the Bierhaus. Pairing it with our Bier Cheese is just a match made in heaven.
Bongo East + Game Point
107 S. 11th, Nashville
|Pretzel & Beer Cheese
|$7.00
Rock'n Dough Pizza + Brewery
3449 Dickerson Pike, Nashville
|Pretzel
|$9.50
Brewhouse queso, pico de gallo
Cafe Roze
1115 Porter Road, Nashville
|Conny & Jonny Strawberry Pretzel Fritter
|$4.00