Prosciutto in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve prosciutto
Pizza Perfect Bellevue
357 Clofton Dr, Nashville
|Large Sweet Heat Prosciutto Pizza
|$21.85
Ricotta Cheese, Roasted Red Onion, Mozzarella, Prosciutto, Shredded Parmesan, topped with fresh Arugula tossed in Italian Dressing and a drizzle of Hot Honey
|Medium Sweet Heat Prosciutto Pizza
|$17.50
Ricotta Cheese, Roasted Red Onion, Mozzarella, Prosciutto, Shredded Parmesan, topped with fresh Arugula tossed in Italian Dressing and a drizzle of Hot Honey
Dicey's Pizza & Tavern
425 Chestnut Street, Nashville
|Prosciutto Sub
|$12.00
Prosciutto, Arugula, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Pesto Aioli
Five Points Pizza - West
4100 Charlotte Avenue, Nashville
|Prosciutto & Basil Slice
|$5.00
Pizza Perfect - 21st Ave
1602 21st Avenue South, Nashville
|XL Sweet Heat Prosciutto Pizza
|$25.15
Ricotta Cheese, Roasted Red Onion, Mozzarella, Prosciutto, Shredded Parmesan, topped with fresh Arugula tossed in Italian Dressing and a drizzle of Hot Honey
|Medium Sweet Heat Prosciutto Pizza
|$17.50
Ricotta Cheese, Roasted Red Onion, Mozzarella, Prosciutto, Shredded Parmesan, topped with fresh Arugula tossed in Italian Dressing and a drizzle of Hot Honey
|Large Sweet Heat Prosciutto Pizza
|$21.85
Ricotta Cheese, Roasted Red Onion, Mozzarella, Prosciutto, Shredded Parmesan, topped with fresh Arugula tossed in Italian Dressing and a drizzle of Hot Honey