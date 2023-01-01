Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prosciutto in Nashville

Nashville restaurants
Toast

Nashville restaurants that serve prosciutto

Pizza Perfect image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Pizza Perfect Bellevue

357 Clofton Dr, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (920 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Large Sweet Heat Prosciutto Pizza$21.85
Ricotta Cheese, Roasted Red Onion, Mozzarella, Prosciutto, Shredded Parmesan, topped with fresh Arugula tossed in Italian Dressing and a drizzle of Hot Honey
Medium Sweet Heat Prosciutto Pizza$17.50
Ricotta Cheese, Roasted Red Onion, Mozzarella, Prosciutto, Shredded Parmesan, topped with fresh Arugula tossed in Italian Dressing and a drizzle of Hot Honey
More about Pizza Perfect Bellevue
Item pic

 

Dicey's Pizza & Tavern

425 Chestnut Street, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Prosciutto Sub$12.00
Prosciutto, Arugula, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Pesto Aioli
More about Dicey's Pizza & Tavern
Item pic

 

Five Points Pizza - West

4100 Charlotte Avenue, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Prosciutto & Basil Slice$5.00
More about Five Points Pizza - West
Pizza Perfect image

PIZZA • SALADS

Pizza Perfect - 21st Ave

1602 21st Avenue South, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (2766 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
XL Sweet Heat Prosciutto Pizza$25.15
Ricotta Cheese, Roasted Red Onion, Mozzarella, Prosciutto, Shredded Parmesan, topped with fresh Arugula tossed in Italian Dressing and a drizzle of Hot Honey
Medium Sweet Heat Prosciutto Pizza$17.50
Ricotta Cheese, Roasted Red Onion, Mozzarella, Prosciutto, Shredded Parmesan, topped with fresh Arugula tossed in Italian Dressing and a drizzle of Hot Honey
Large Sweet Heat Prosciutto Pizza$21.85
Ricotta Cheese, Roasted Red Onion, Mozzarella, Prosciutto, Shredded Parmesan, topped with fresh Arugula tossed in Italian Dressing and a drizzle of Hot Honey
More about Pizza Perfect - 21st Ave
Item pic

 

Luogo - 211 12th avenue south

211 12th avenue south, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Whole Milk Burrata & Prosciutto$22.00
Roasted Bell Pepper, Arugula Pesto, Herb Crostini, mgf
More about Luogo - 211 12th avenue south

