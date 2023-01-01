Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pulled chicken sandwiches in Nashville

Go
Nashville restaurants
Toast

Nashville restaurants that serve pulled chicken sandwiches

Pulled Chicken Sandwich image

 

Edley's BBQ - Edley's Nolensville

6025 Nolensville Pike, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$9.50
Smoked Chicken pulled off the bone topped with Edley’s Red & White BBQ sauce, a plug of slaw, and pickles.
More about Edley's BBQ - Edley's Nolensville
Pulled Chicken Sandwich image

 

Edley's Bar-B-Que - Donelson

2719 Lebanon Pike, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$9.50
Smoked Chicken pulled off the bone topped with Edley’s Red & White BBQ sauce, a plug of slaw, and pickles.
More about Edley's Bar-B-Que - Donelson
Pulled Chicken Sandwich image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Edley's BBQ - Edley's 12 South

2706 12th Ave S, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (3001 reviews)
Takeout
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$9.50
Smoked Chicken pulled off the bone topped with Edley’s Red & White BBQ sauce, a plug of slaw, and pickles.
More about Edley's BBQ - Edley's 12 South
Pulled Chicken Sandwich image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Edley's BBQ - Edley's East Nashville

908 Main St, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (361 reviews)
Takeout
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$9.50
Smoked Chicken pulled off the bone topped with Edley’s Red & White BBQ sauce, a plug of slaw, and pickles.
More about Edley's BBQ - Edley's East Nashville
HoneyFire BBQ image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

HoneyFire BBQ

8127 Sawyer Brown Road, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (1276 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
MINI PULLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$5.99
More about HoneyFire BBQ
Pulled Chicken Sandwich image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Edley's BBQ - Edley's Sylvan Park

4500 Murphy Rd, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (483 reviews)
Takeout
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$9.50
Smoked Chicken pulled off the bone topped with Edley’s Red & White BBQ sauce, a plug of slaw, and pickles.
More about Edley's BBQ - Edley's Sylvan Park

Browse other tasty dishes in Nashville

French Fries

Tortilla Soup

Lasagna

Veggie Rolls

Snapper

Honey Chicken

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Fruit Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Nashville to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Donelson

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Lockeland Springs

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

12 South

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

The Gulch

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Green Hills

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Nashville to explore

Franklin

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Hendersonville

Avg 3.8 (16 restaurants)

Gallatin

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Mount Juliet

No reviews yet

Lebanon

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Hermitage

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)

Spring Hill

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (18 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Madisonville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (81 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (149 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (992 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (187 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (384 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston