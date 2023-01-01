Pulled chicken sandwiches in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve pulled chicken sandwiches
More about Edley's BBQ - Edley's Nolensville
Edley's BBQ - Edley's Nolensville
6025 Nolensville Pike, Nashville
|Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.50
Smoked Chicken pulled off the bone topped with Edley’s Red & White BBQ sauce, a plug of slaw, and pickles.
More about Edley's Bar-B-Que - Donelson
Edley's Bar-B-Que - Donelson
2719 Lebanon Pike, Nashville
|Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.50
More about Edley's BBQ - Edley's 12 South
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Edley's BBQ - Edley's 12 South
2706 12th Ave S, Nashville
|Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.50
More about Edley's BBQ - Edley's East Nashville
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Edley's BBQ - Edley's East Nashville
908 Main St, Nashville
|Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.50
More about HoneyFire BBQ
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
HoneyFire BBQ
8127 Sawyer Brown Road, Nashville
|MINI PULLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$5.99