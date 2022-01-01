Pumpkin pies in Nashville

An absolutely divine Pumpkin Pie, available only during the holidays except for special orders. Minimums apply for special orders out of season.

Our Traditional preparation has a flaky, light and delicious crust.

We also offer a Gluten Free preparation that is absolutely fantastic. Get ready. FYI ordering it GF will add 4 hours to our prep time as we do not keep them in stock typically.

Like all of our pies it is fantastic when warmed and can store for up to 5 weeks when refrigerated.

