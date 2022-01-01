Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pumpkin pies in Nashville

Nashville restaurants
Nashville restaurants that serve pumpkin pies

Yin Yang Tea - Germantown-Nashville

83 Van Buren st, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pumpkin Pie Latte$6.50
More about Yin Yang Tea - Germantown-Nashville
proper bagel

2011 Belmont Boulevard, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
1 lb pumpkin pie cream cheese$19.00
1/2 pumpkin pie cream cheese$9.50
pumpkin pie cream cheese$5.75
More about proper bagel
Aunt Pam's Cookies & Barbara's Southern Pies

942 Jefferson St, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
9" Pumpkin Pie ORDER AHEAD$27.00
An absolutely divine Pumpkin Pie, available only during the holidays except for special orders. Minimums apply for special orders out of season.
Our Traditional preparation has a flaky, light and delicious crust.
We also offer a Gluten Free preparation that is absolutely fantastic. Get ready. FYI ordering it GF will add 4 hours to our prep time as we do not keep them in stock typically.
Like all of our pies it is fantastic when warmed and can store for up to 5 weeks when refrigerated.
9" Pumpkin Pie$27.00
An absolutely divine Pumpkin Pie, available only during the holidays except for special orders. Minimums apply for special orders out of season.
Our Traditional preparation has a flaky, light and delicious crust.
We also offer a Gluten Free preparation that is absolutely fantastic. Get ready. FYI ordering it GF will add 4 hours to our prep time as we do not keep them in stock typically.
Like all of our pies it is fantastic when warmed and can store for up to 5 weeks when refrigerated.
More about Aunt Pam's Cookies & Barbara's Southern Pies

