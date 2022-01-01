Pumpkin pies in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve pumpkin pies
Yin Yang Tea - Germantown-Nashville
83 Van Buren st, Nashville
|Pumpkin Pie Latte
|$6.50
proper bagel
2011 Belmont Boulevard, Nashville
|1 lb pumpkin pie cream cheese
|$19.00
|1/2 pumpkin pie cream cheese
|$9.50
|pumpkin pie cream cheese
|$5.75
Aunt Pam's Cookies & Barbara's Southern Pies
942 Jefferson St, Nashville
|9" Pumpkin Pie ORDER AHEAD
|$27.00
An absolutely divine Pumpkin Pie, available only during the holidays except for special orders. Minimums apply for special orders out of season.
Our Traditional preparation has a flaky, light and delicious crust.
We also offer a Gluten Free preparation that is absolutely fantastic. Get ready. FYI ordering it GF will add 4 hours to our prep time as we do not keep them in stock typically.
Like all of our pies it is fantastic when warmed and can store for up to 5 weeks when refrigerated.
|9" Pumpkin Pie
|$27.00
