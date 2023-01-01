Quiche in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve quiche
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Fainting Goat Cafe
300 20th Ave N, Nashville
|Bacon Hash Brown Quiche
|$6.75
Quiche with Hash Browns, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, Garnished with Sour Cream
Bodega Nash
415 4th Ave S, Nashville
|Crustless Quiche
|$3.50
rotating seasonal quiche: 1 ea
SANDWICHES
Eastwood Deli Co
1896 Eastland Avenue, Nashville
|Quiche of the Day
|$7.00
Changes daily. Today featuring:
1. Lorraine: bacon, caramelized onions and swiss
2. Chorizo, rotel tomatoes, roasted poblanos and pepper jack
3. Asparagus, sauteed mushrooms, red peppers and feta