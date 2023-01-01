Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rangoon in Nashville

Nashville restaurants
Nashville restaurants that serve rangoon

Crab Rangoon image

 

The Eastern Peak - Thompson

536 Thompson Lane, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Rangoon-$9.00
Cream cheese, carrots, onion, and imitation crab inside crisp wontons; served with sweet & sour sauce
More about The Eastern Peak - Thompson
Item pic

 

Thai Esane - 203 Franklin Road Suite 100

203 suite 100 Franklin Road, Brentwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Rangoon$6.00
Crab and cream cheese wrapped in wonton skin and deep fried.
More about Thai Esane - 203 Franklin Road Suite 100
Item pic

SALADS • SUSHI

The Eastern Peak - Gossett

133 12th Ave N, Nashville

Avg 4.2 (397 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Rangoon$9.00
Cream cheese, carrots, and crab inside crisp wontons; served with sweet & sour sauce
More about The Eastern Peak - Gossett
Banner pic

 

Red Perch

4101 Charlotte Ave Suite G120, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Royal Red Shrimp Rangoon$7.00
More about Red Perch
Item pic

 

Thai Esane East - 970 WOODLAND STREET

970 WOODLAND STREET, NASHVILLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crab Rangoon$6.00
Crab and cream cheese wrapped in wonton skin and deep fried.
More about Thai Esane East - 970 WOODLAND STREET
Item pic

 

Thai Esane Nashville - Midtown

1520 Division St, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Rangoon$6.00
Crab and cream cheese wrapped in wonton skin and deep fried.
More about Thai Esane Nashville - Midtown
Item pic

SUSHI

The Eastern Peak - Bellevue

8121 Sawyer Brown Rd, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (1359 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Rangoon-$9.00
Cream cheese, carrots, onion, and imitation crab inside crisp wontons; served with sweet & sour sauce
More about The Eastern Peak - Bellevue

