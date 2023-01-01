Rangoon in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve rangoon
The Eastern Peak - Thompson
536 Thompson Lane, Nashville
|Crab Rangoon-
|$9.00
Cream cheese, carrots, onion, and imitation crab inside crisp wontons; served with sweet & sour sauce
Thai Esane - 203 Franklin Road Suite 100
203 suite 100 Franklin Road, Brentwood
|Crab Rangoon
|$6.00
Crab and cream cheese wrapped in wonton skin and deep fried.
SALADS • SUSHI
The Eastern Peak - Gossett
133 12th Ave N, Nashville
|Crab Rangoon
|$9.00
Cream cheese, carrots, and crab inside crisp wontons; served with sweet & sour sauce
Thai Esane East - 970 WOODLAND STREET
970 WOODLAND STREET, NASHVILLE
|Crab Rangoon
|$6.00
Crab and cream cheese wrapped in wonton skin and deep fried.
Thai Esane Nashville - Midtown
1520 Division St, Nashville
|Crab Rangoon
|$6.00
Crab and cream cheese wrapped in wonton skin and deep fried.