Ravioli in Nashville

Nashville restaurants
Toast

Nashville restaurants that serve ravioli

Coco's Italian Market - 51st Ave image

 

Coco's Italian Market - 51st Ave

411 51st. Ave, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried cheese ravioli$11.00
Cheese ravioli are breaded & fried to a golden brown. Served with a side of marinara.
CHEESE RAVIOLI OLIO$17.00
These ravioli come lightly brazed in olive oil and butter with sautéed spinach and mushrooms, finished with large, thick shavings of Parmesan cheese. Also available in [GF] Penne
CHEESE RAVIOLI$16.00
Filled with a blend of ricotta, mozzarella, provolone and Parmesan cheeses, this ravioli comes nestled in Lucia’s marinara sauce.
More about Coco's Italian Market - 51st Ave
Pizza Perfect image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Pizza Perfect

357 Clofton Dr, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (920 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Ravioli$7.95
Spinach Ravioli$7.95
More about Pizza Perfect
Item pic

PIZZA

Pastaria

8 City Blvd, Nashville

Avg 4.4 (2647 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pistachio Ravioli$22.95
lemon, brown butter, mint, grana padano
More about Pastaria
Castrillos Pizza of Inglewood image

 

Castrillos Pizza of Inglewood

1404 McGavock Pk, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Ravioli$9.95
Noodles filled with a rich blend of cheeses, smothered in pasta sauce and topped with a 3 cheese blend
Beef Ravioli$9.95
Noodles filled with tasty seasoned beef, smothered in a pasta sauce and topped with a 3 cheese blend
More about Castrillos Pizza of Inglewood
Consumer pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Southside Grill

6601 Sugar Valley D, Nashville

Avg 5 (1321 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Ravioli with Shrimp$25.00
With crispy prosciutto and a creamy truffle oil parmesan cheese sauce with spinach.
More about Southside Grill
Florence pizza & pasta image

 

Florence pizza & pasta

925 Gallatin ave suite 101, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
4 chesse Ravioli$15.99
Served with side salad and house dressing
More about Florence pizza & pasta
Pizza Perfect image

PIZZA • SALADS

Pizza Perfect

1602 21st Avenue South, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (2766 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Ravioli$7.95
More about Pizza Perfect
Item pic

 

Mirko Pasta

2264 Lebanon Pike, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Four Italian Cheese Ravioli$10.00
Ravioli
More about Mirko Pasta

