Ravioli in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve ravioli
More about Coco's Italian Market - 51st Ave
Coco's Italian Market - 51st Ave
411 51st. Ave, Nashville
|Fried cheese ravioli
|$11.00
Cheese ravioli are breaded & fried to a golden brown. Served with a side of marinara.
|CHEESE RAVIOLI OLIO
|$17.00
These ravioli come lightly brazed in olive oil and butter with sautéed spinach and mushrooms, finished with large, thick shavings of Parmesan cheese. Also available in [GF] Penne
|CHEESE RAVIOLI
|$16.00
Filled with a blend of ricotta, mozzarella, provolone and Parmesan cheeses, this ravioli comes nestled in Lucia’s marinara sauce.
More about Pizza Perfect
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Pizza Perfect
357 Clofton Dr, Nashville
|Cheese Ravioli
|$7.95
|Spinach Ravioli
|$7.95
More about Pastaria
PIZZA
Pastaria
8 City Blvd, Nashville
|Pistachio Ravioli
|$22.95
lemon, brown butter, mint, grana padano
More about Castrillos Pizza of Inglewood
Castrillos Pizza of Inglewood
1404 McGavock Pk, Nashville
|Cheese Ravioli
|$9.95
Noodles filled with a rich blend of cheeses, smothered in pasta sauce and topped with a 3 cheese blend
|Beef Ravioli
|$9.95
Noodles filled with tasty seasoned beef, smothered in a pasta sauce and topped with a 3 cheese blend
More about Southside Grill
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Southside Grill
6601 Sugar Valley D, Nashville
|Lobster Ravioli with Shrimp
|$25.00
With crispy prosciutto and a creamy truffle oil parmesan cheese sauce with spinach.
More about Florence pizza & pasta
Florence pizza & pasta
925 Gallatin ave suite 101, Nashville
|4 chesse Ravioli
|$15.99
Served with side salad and house dressing
More about Pizza Perfect
PIZZA • SALADS
Pizza Perfect
1602 21st Avenue South, Nashville
|Cheese Ravioli
|$7.95