Reuben in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve reuben
More about TailGate Brewery
TailGate Brewery
811 Gallatin Avenue, Nashville
|Reuben Sandwich
|$13.99
Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, with dressing, on rye bread
More about TailGate Brewery
TailGate Brewery
1538 Demonbreun Street, Nashville
|Reuben Sandwich
|$13.99
Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, with dressing, on rye bread
More about 51st Deli
51st Deli
1314 51St Avenue N, Nashville
|Breakfast Reuben Sandwich
|$10.99
|The Reuben
|$10.99
More about McCabe Pub
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
McCabe Pub
4410 Murphy Rd, Nashville
|Reuben
|$11.50
Choose Smoked Turkey or Corned Beef. Served on rye with a side of our 1000 island dressing.
More about Corner Pub Downtown
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • BBQ • SALADS • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Corner Pub Downtown
151 5th Ave. N, Nashville
|NEW YORK STYLE DELI REUBEN
|$14.00
A New York size portion of premium corned beef and sauerkraut on toasted marble rye with swiss cheese and our house made Russian dressing. It's a meal!
More about Corner Pub Bellevue
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Corner Pub Bellevue
8058 TN-100, Nashville
|NEW YORK STYLE DELI REUBEN
|$14.00
A New York size portion of premium corned beef and sauerkraut on toasted marble rye with swiss cheese and our house made Russian dressing. It's a meal!
More about Bavarian Bierhaus
FRENCH FRIES
Bavarian Bierhaus
121 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville
|Reuben Sandwich
|$15.99
Our most popular sandwich at the Bierhaus. Corned Beef with Swiss Cheese and Sauerkraut served on Marble Rye and with crispy fries.
|Reuben Rolls
|$10.49
Four crispy eggroll wrapped bites filled with a Reuben mixture and served with Thousand Island Dipping Sauce.
More about proper bagel
proper bagel
2011 Belmont Boulevard, Nashville
|reuben
|$12.50
corned beef, house-made caraway sauerkraut, swill cheese & russian dressing.
More about Rae's Gourmet Catering & Sandwich Shoppe
Rae's Gourmet Catering & Sandwich Shoppe
501 Union St, Nashville
|Rae`s Reuben Sandwich
|$9.11
More about Fido
Fido
1812 21st Ave S, Nashville
|Salmon Reuben
|$14.00
grilled blackened salmon, marble rye, pumpkin seed slaw, 79,000 island dressing (Bob’s name for 1,000 island dressing)
More about TailGate Brewery
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
TailGate Brewery
7300 Charlotte Pike, Nashville
|Reuben Sandwich
|$13.99
Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, with dressing, on rye bread