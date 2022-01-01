Reuben in Nashville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

TailGate Brewery

811 Gallatin Avenue, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Reuben Sandwich$13.99
Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, with dressing, on rye bread
More about TailGate Brewery
Item pic

 

TailGate Brewery

1538 Demonbreun Street, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Reuben Sandwich$13.99
Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, with dressing, on rye bread
More about TailGate Brewery
51st Deli image

 

51st Deli

1314 51St Avenue N, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Reuben Sandwich$10.99
The Reuben$10.99
More about 51st Deli
McCabe Pub image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

McCabe Pub

4410 Murphy Rd, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (666 reviews)
Takeout
Reuben$11.50
Choose Smoked Turkey or Corned Beef. Served on rye with a side of our 1000 island dressing.
More about McCabe Pub
Corner Pub Downtown image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • BBQ • SALADS • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Corner Pub Downtown

151 5th Ave. N, Nashville

Avg 4.4 (692 reviews)
Takeout
NEW YORK STYLE DELI REUBEN$14.00
A New York size portion of premium corned beef and sauerkraut on toasted marble rye with swiss cheese and our house made Russian dressing. It's a meal!
More about Corner Pub Downtown
Corner Pub Bellevue image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Corner Pub Bellevue

8058 TN-100, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (167 reviews)
Takeout
NEW YORK STYLE DELI REUBEN$14.00
A New York size portion of premium corned beef and sauerkraut on toasted marble rye with swiss cheese and our house made Russian dressing. It's a meal!
More about Corner Pub Bellevue
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Bavarian Bierhaus

121 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (2142 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Reuben Sandwich$15.99
Our most popular sandwich at the Bierhaus. Corned Beef with Swiss Cheese and Sauerkraut served on Marble Rye and with crispy fries.
Reuben Rolls$10.49
Four crispy eggroll wrapped bites filled with a Reuben mixture and served with Thousand Island Dipping Sauce.
More about Bavarian Bierhaus
Consumer pic

 

proper bagel

2011 Belmont Boulevard, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
reuben$12.50
corned beef, house-made caraway sauerkraut, swill cheese & russian dressing.
More about proper bagel
Rae's Gourmet Catering & Sandwich Shoppe image

 

Rae's Gourmet Catering & Sandwich Shoppe

501 Union St, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rae`s Reuben Sandwich$9.11
More about Rae's Gourmet Catering & Sandwich Shoppe
Fido image

 

Fido

1812 21st Ave S, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (1854 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Reuben$14.00
grilled blackened salmon, marble rye, pumpkin seed slaw, 79,000 island dressing (Bob’s name for 1,000 island dressing)
More about Fido
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

TailGate Brewery

7300 Charlotte Pike, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (596 reviews)
Takeout
Reuben Sandwich$13.99
Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, with dressing, on rye bread
More about TailGate Brewery
Fenwick's 300 image

 

Fenwick's 300

2600 8th Avenue South, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (512 reviews)
Takeout
Reuben$13.00
More about Fenwick's 300

