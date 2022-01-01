Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rotisserie chicken in Nashville

Nashville restaurants
Nashville restaurants that serve rotisserie chicken

#2 Rotisserie Chicken image

 

Assembly Food Hall - Velvet Taco AFH

5055 Broadway Place, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (37 reviews)
Takeout
#2 Rotisserie Chicken$4.95
rotisserie chicken, queso blanco, roasted corn pico, charred tomato poblano salsa, cilantro, corn tortilla
GF #3 Rotisserie Tikka Chicken$4.95
rotisserie chicken, spicy tikka sauce, buttered cilantro basmati rice, raita crema, Thai basil, flour tortilla
More about Assembly Food Hall - Velvet Taco AFH
Consumer pic

 

Han's Banh Mi and Pho - 5694 Nolensville Pike

5694 Nolensville Pike, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vietnamese Rotisserie Chicken$10.00
Juicy chicken (drumstick and thigh) in savory sauce with a hint of sweetness. Served with white rice, cucumber, pickled daikon and chopped lettuce.
More about Han's Banh Mi and Pho - 5694 Nolensville Pike
Consumer pic

 

GReKo Greek Street Food

704 Main St, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Live Fire Rotisserie Chicken Family Meal$0.00
One Rotisserie Chicken over a bed or Ryzi Rice or Family Potato
More about GReKo Greek Street Food

