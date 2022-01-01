Rotisserie chicken in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve rotisserie chicken
Assembly Food Hall - Velvet Taco AFH
5055 Broadway Place, Nashville
|#2 Rotisserie Chicken
|$4.95
rotisserie chicken, queso blanco, roasted corn pico, charred tomato poblano salsa, cilantro, corn tortilla
|GF #3 Rotisserie Tikka Chicken
|$4.95
rotisserie chicken, spicy tikka sauce, buttered cilantro basmati rice, raita crema, Thai basil, flour tortilla
Han's Banh Mi and Pho - 5694 Nolensville Pike
5694 Nolensville Pike, Nashville
|Vietnamese Rotisserie Chicken
|$10.00
Juicy chicken (drumstick and thigh) in savory sauce with a hint of sweetness. Served with white rice, cucumber, pickled daikon and chopped lettuce.